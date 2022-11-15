Supercomputer Fugaku retains first place worldwide in HPCG and Graph500 rankings

TOKYO, Nov 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for six consecutive terms in multiple major high-performance computer rankings including HPCG and Graph500 BFS (Breadth-First Search), and has also taken second place for the TOP500 and third place for the HPL-AI rankings. The HPCG is a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, and the Graph500 ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the rankings were announced on November 14 at the SC22, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis, which is currently being held in Dallas, the United States.

The results this time were made with Fugaku's full complement of 158,976 nodes fit into 432 racks. On HPCG, it scored 16.00 petaflops. On the TOP500, it achieved a LINPACK score of 442.01 petaflops, and on HPL-AI it gained a score of 2.004 exaflops.



The top ranking on Graph500 was won by a collaboration involving RIKEN, Kyushu University, Fixstars Corporation, and Fujitsu. It earned a score of 102,955 gigaTEPS.



Fugaku has been creating impressive results at the social implementation level in a wide range of fields, including life sciences, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy, manufacturing, basic science, and socioeconomic applications, since its trial use started in April 2020 and the shared use started in March 2021.



Fujitsu launched a cloud service Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) on October 25 in Japan. This service makes it easy for anyone, not only professional engineers, to use advanced computing resources based on Fugaku and other HPC technologies, as well as Fujitsu's quantum-inspired Digital Annealer, which solves combinatorial optimization problems rapidly, and software technologies such as AI.



Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to collaborate with customers to accelerate initiatives leveraging the technological capabilities offered by its CaaS platform to contribute to the solution of issues facing society, including infectious disease countermeasures, personnel shortages in transportation and delivery, and the development of new high-performance materials.



