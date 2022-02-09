SuperHub.com Reveals Vision And Plan That Opposes Facebook’s Disastrous Meta

Working to directly hinder Facebook’s Meta, SuperHub.com announces its Primary Internet Hub project – providing a ‘Doorway to Everything’ while protecting user’s Internet privacy.

With the aim of inhibiting Facebook Meta’s core mission – to overtake and take control of the Metaverse - the domain owners of SuperHub.com, announce their plan to oppose the tech giant’s efforts with a clear vision of an internet with expanding possibility, based on privacy and neutrality, and avoiding Facebook’s ominous Meta.

The domain, www.superhub.com is one of the oldest, continuously owned web addresses, created 26 years ago, a year before Google.com was created. In referencing the Doorway to Everything hub project, owner Tal Newhart explains, “We want to provide easy navigation and privacy to web users, inhibiting Meta’s takeover of the Metaverse, and we want to do so without the interference and influence of Mark Zuckerberg, who we refer to in the office as the ‘Z-Menace’. At least with Tencent and WeChat you know privacy invasion is to protect an ideology. Zuckerberg invades your privacy simply to make himself more money.”

The vision of SuperHub.com focuses on an expansive new web portal, a master doorway, through which global users can easily access virtually any Internet destination they desire without aggressive attacks on an Internet user’s privacy hiding behind their every mouse click.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Newhart adds. “The privacy-respecting search engine DuckDuckGo.com, which I admire almost as greatly as I do Frances Haugen, has been profitable since 2014. The Duck proves you don’t need to know people’s secrets to make an honest and reasonable profit from internet users.”

In expanding upon the original SuperHub model, the site will be split into two easily navigated regions. On one side of SuperHub.com, users can access the familiar ‘realverse’, which will include neutral social media and news, podcast sub-hubs, expanding e-commerce platforms, and legal online sports betting platforms such as Barstool Sports and DraftKings. Consider it the useful and fun places Internet users interact with daily. The other side of SuperHub.com will responsibly navigate into the expanding virtual worlds of the metaverse, including doorways to Roblox, Fortnite, NTF platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible, crypto trading, as well as virtual platforms that would include Microsoft’s incredible mixed reality efforts, such as virtual classrooms. The privacy-shattering world of Meta will not be accessible, or part of, this experience. Newhart feels Meta is simply too dangerous a place to visit for most users.

As explained by Newhart, “In our opinion, Zuckerberg, along with his secretive scientist army, have created the largest, most sophisticated human surveillance organization in human history. Zuckerberg slipping on a flashy mask and calling it “Meta” changes absolutely nothing. SuperHub.com will.”

This is the ethos a SuperHub.com buyer/investor or co-venture partner will embrace, believe in, and champion.

For more information, contact: inquiries@SuperHub.com

About Tal Newhart and SuperHub.com:

Tal Newhart is the start-up engineer and founding CEO of JobPlex.com which was sold to a global retained executive recruiting firm. He later wrote the book The Art of Corporate Warfare. He and his partners have owned SuperHub.com, largely unused, since 1996, a year before Google.com was registered.

