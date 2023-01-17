Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. Honored As Gold Graded Supplier By Würth Industry North America

Global supply chain solutions provider, Würth Industry North America, gives its mark of approval to Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. The washer and small stampings manufacturer has been honored as a Gold Graded Supplier and recognized for its stand-out quality, logistic, and pricing standards.

International supply chain solutions provider, Würth Industry North America, has recently recognized Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. as a Gold Graded Supplier. The U.S.-based manufacturer of washers, shims, and small stampings is proud to be honored with this esteemed mark of excellence and confirmation of its value to distributors and industrial companies.



The Gold Graded Supplier award was granted to Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. on November 1st, 2022, during an industry trade show. Würth Industry North America chose the washer manufacturer through an internal selection process and noted Superior’s ability to meet exceptional quality, logistic, and pricing standards. A focus on strategic growth and a committed partnership between the two companies was also integral in identifying Superior Washer as a Gold Graded Supplier.



Of the honor, vice president of sales, Steven Lippolis said, “Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. is thankful to be recognized as a highly-valued and capable supplier. Our team works hard to realize the capabilities that enable us to serve a partner like Würth Industry. We look forward to a continued relationship between our two companies.”



Both Superior Washer and Würth Industry North America share the goal of providing essential industrial components that meet tough industrial demand. Being recognized as a Gold Graded Supplier and affirming this productive partnership are among the more recent achievements in Superior Washer’s long history of reliable production and exceptional quality for the cost.



With its acceptance of the Gold Graded Supplier award, Superior Washer & Gasket aims to maintain and expand on its dedication to integrity and reliability. The company continues to provide comprehensive stamping and washer manufacturing services at its Hauppauge, NY, and Rock Hill, SC, facilities.



About Us: Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. has been serving the needs of fastener distributors, maintenance and repair specialists, and OEMs with its vast selection of U.S.-made washers, shims, and spacers. The manufacturer offers standard, specialty, and custom products to meet defense, aerospace, industrial, and other requirements.

