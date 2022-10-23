SuperSafe LIFEBMS Power Station: VTOMAN Jump 1000 on sale on Amazon

VTOMAN Jump 1000 delivers more than you might expect with an attractive price

A portable power station is a device that stores electrical charge in an internal battery with the purpose of transferring the stored charge to your various devices, such as your phone, tablet, laptop, or refrigerator. It delivers power when and where you need it, whether it's during a power outage, camping with the family on the weekends, or anywhere else.

The VTOMAN we introduce today is a brand dedicated to outdoor power supply. Compared with the general power station, VTOMAN pays more attention to charging safety, battery life and emergency. And VTOMAN's key model Jump 1000 power station is perfect for camping, working off-the-grid, emergency or simply as a power outage backup. It’s also another step in a transition to clean energy, and a choice can be made even easier with VTOMAN’s 5% off coupon (more about this below).

JUMP 1000: FOCUSES ON 3 KEY POINTS

1. SuperSafe LIFEBMS Power Station

VTOMAN Jump 1000 power station is equipped with a super safe LIFEBMS protection system developed by VTOMAN, it provides up to 10 battery charging protection, including Over-Charge Protection, Over-Discharge Protection, Over-Voltage Protection, Over-Current Protection, Short-Circuit Protection, High-Temperature Protection, etc. Also the built-in LiFePO4 cell can efficiently improves the safety performance of the battery, which is safer than NCM batteries.

2. Expandable Capacity

Larger battery capacity can usually provide longer battery life. VTOMAN Jump 1000 portable power station has a large capacity of 1408Wh, and it can be further expanded to 2956Wh with VTOMAN Jump 1500 expansion battery to meet your needs for more charges. Besides, the built-in premium LiFePO4 battery features 3,000 full cycles before going down to about 80% of its original capacity, which can meet both daily needs and long-term use as a backup power supply.

3.Constant-Power

VTOMAN Jump 1000 power station has 3 AC outlets that provide a pure sine wave 1000W load capacity(Surge 2000W). In addition to being able to power devices below rated 1000W like most power stations do, Jump 1000 can also output 1000W constant-power when powering over 1000W appliances instead of disconnecting its output. It provides an alternative emergency solution when powering appliances over 1000W, such as water heaters, space heaters, etc.

MORE ATTRACTIVE FEATURES

1. Charge Up to 12 Devices Simultaneously

The Jump 1000 power station has a complete output ports including 3*110V/1000W AC outlets with pure sine inverter, 2*12V/10A DC5521 outputs, 1*12V/10A car cigarette lighter port, 4*USB-A outputs and 2*Type-C PD 100W fast charging outputs. With so many outputs, Jump 1000 can charge up to 12 devices simultaneously.

2. Pass Through Charging

Jump 1000 also supports pass through charging, which means you can put on a load and charge at the same time. For example, suppose you have to charge Jump 1000 power station and your laptop, but there is only one power outlet. In such a situation, thanks to pass-through charging, you can connect your laptop to the Jump 1000 power station and the power station to the wall outlet. And both devices will get charged simultaneously.

3. Work As A Car Jump Starter

Except as a backup power supply, VTOMAN Jump 1000 power station is also built-in a 12V car jump starter port, that enables you to plug in a jumper cable to jump start a disabled car. It boost your own car battery and stop relying on others, also save money on roadside assistance services.

4. Multiple Recharging Methods

VTOMAN Jump 1000 portable power stations can be charged in several ways, including using a solar panel, a standard electrical outlet, a car cigarette lighter outlet, or even with a gas-powered inverter generator. Most importantly, Jump 1000 features 2 DC input ports, it enables to charge it with two solar panels in series, no need to use a solar panel parallel connector. Also, Jump 1000 has built-in MPPT feature, and there is also no need for you to purchase an extra MPPT controller to connect solar panel with VTOMAN power station.

MULTIPLE CHOICES & PRICES AT A GOOD VALUE

The VTOMAN Jump series of portable power supplies have various capacities and wattage levels, which can meet different life scenarios of users, such as the low-power 600W power station Jump 600X, and the high-power 1500W power station Jump 1500. In addition, in terms of price, VTOMAN is very cost-effective. For the Jump1000 power station with a capacity of 1408Wh, the discount price of $835 is equivalent to $0.6/Wh. The following are the various models of the VTOMAN Jump series power stations, as well as related functions and prices.

JUMP 1000: Currently with a 5% (50 USD) discount on Amazon

VTOMAN is part of a worldwide transition to renewable energy, aimed at not having to compromise on performance or ease of use. Many people have already started VTOMAN’s portable power supplies, and as thanks, VTOMAN is offering a temporary discount on the Jump 1000 to make going green even more appealing.

Visit the Amazon product page, and on checkout (in the ‘Gift Cards, Vouchers & Promotional Codes’ segment) use the exclusive Amazon code AL6Y3XQJ for a discount of 5% (50 USD), which is instantly applied: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BDYSZC6B/

