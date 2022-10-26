Supporting the G20 Summit, well-known influencers gathered in Bali to echo #SaatnyaIndonesia

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's well-known influencers gathered at Canna-Nusa Dua, Bali, to support the G20 Summit. The collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Informatics (MCI), aims to increase public understanding of priority issues of the G20 Summit on November 15-16, namely global health architecture, digital transformations, and sustainable energy transitions.



Director General of Information and Public Communication of MCI Usman Kansong, Associate Expert from the Presidential Staff Office Dilla Amran, and Indonesian influencers gathered to support #IndonesiaG20 in Canna, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday (26/10)

As a part of the G20 Summit campaign series on social media held from October to November 2022, MCI is collaborating with influencers to raise public awareness of #SaatnyaIndonesia (Time for Indonesia) to #GerakBersama (Move Together) towards # G20Indonesia's success. "The influencers are expected to educate the public to support the G20 as this event requires the participation of the wider community to realize: Recover Together, Recover Stronger," said Director General of Information and Public Communication of MCI, Usman Kansong.

Among the influencers discussed in three sessions, Kania Atmaja (@pocahontaskania) swimmer addressed the global health architecture issue. She maintains health by living a healthy lifestyle, such as exercising regularly. She consistently shares her moments with her 41.7K Instagram followers. "Once we harmonize positive thoughts and healthy lifestyle, we can move, work and do many things."

Wahyu Mahendra (@iw.wm), Professional Photographer, shared his experiences on how digital transformations have made life easier. Starting from a mobile phone camera, Wahyu studied photography independently and joined the Bali Instagram community. The existence of social media has opened the way for Wahyu to become a Professional Photographer. In his session, Wahyu shared ways to optimize social media for work. "Thanks to social media, I get clients from various regions, even abroad. The key is to keep exploring."

Model and Actress Dominique Diyose (@dominiquediyose) discussed the sustainable energy transitions issue. "The use of clean energy must be implemented considering our Earth's old age, the global warming, and our responsibility to leave a healthy planet for the next generations," said Dominique, whose efforts to protect the earth began by limiting new clothing purchases and choosing clothes with environmental-friendly materials. Together with several activists in Ubud, Dominique has created the Bali Swap movement, where members can exchange suitable garments, reducing the purchase of new clothes and waste.

Since Indonesia was assigned the G20 Presidency at the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy, back on October 31, 2021, the Government has intensively promoted the event through mass media and social media. The involvement of influencers, the majority representing the young people, is to educate the G20 Summit issues at all societal levels.

This event was attended by Ayudia Bing Slamet (@ayudiac), Ditto Percussion (@dittopercussion), Lia Waode (@liawaode), Petra Sihombing (@petrasihombing), Aquilla Firrina (@aquillafirrina), Putu Bulan (@putubulan), Ni Made Westny Dwijayanti (@westnydj), Harival Zayuka (@harivalzayuka), Anneke Jodi (@annekejd), Rhesa Putri (@rhesaputri), and Dilla Amran (@dillaamran) from the President Office of the Republic of Indonesia.

The event can be watched at the influencers' social media and the Ministry's TikTok. To participate, display the G20's twibbon from https://www.twibbonize.com/kttg20indonesia or http://twb.nz/kttg20bali as a profile picture and social media post.

1. Click 'Choose a Photo'

2. Adjust the position of the photo with the available space, then 'Next'

3. Click 'Download' then 'Done'

About the Ministry of Communications and Informatics

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics oversees information and communication affairs in Indonesia. As a form of full support for the Indonesian Presidency at the 2022 G20 Summit, the Ministry has collaborated with several stakeholders and influencers to participate in enlivening the G20 Summit by explaining priority issues on their respective social media as a form of education to the Indonesian people.