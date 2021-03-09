HSINCHU, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl and Johan Experimental Education Institutes provide bilingual learning environment and tech-focused classes for their elementary and secondary school students. In addition to offering innovative academic classes, the schools encourage students to participate in volunteer activities in order to help people in need. At the end of each semester students participate in various volunteer activities. This year, teachers and students at Karl visited a rural school to allow students at both schools to exchange their differences and culture. Furthermore, Karl Education Foundation donated 40 sleeping bags to a distant school located in an aboriginal village in Taiwan this winter.



Supporting Rural Towns in Taiwan Through Volunteer Activities, Karl Education Foundation is Showing Social Responsibilities

At the end of this semester Karl students visited their sister school in Jianshih Township in Hsinchu City. Students of both school performed what they learned in the areas of art, language, music, and culture. They discussed their experiences in learning English and performing arts, then enjoyed a wonderful aboriginal meal in the evening. On the next day they visited Hsinle Elementary School, which is known for fostering Olympic athletes in archery. Karl students discussed their experience in academic classes, played traditional aboriginal music instruments, and tried-out archery. "The two-day volunteer activity allowed me to gain knowledge not found in books, to give back to the society, and to share what I have learned with new friends in rural areas," said one student.

Elementary students at Johan school, on the other hand, also have the chance to participate in volunteer activities at the end of each semester so that they understand the value in helping others at a young age. This time they went to a recycling station at Nanliao Township to see the recycling operations and how it contributes to creating green-energy. Then they visited the Children Are Us Foundation, whose core goals are the care and education of persons with intellectual disabilities.

Karl Education Foundation aims to support distant schools in Taiwan, and to foster environmental protection and sustainability in the hope that student will have the right values, and be willing to give back to the society for the years to come.