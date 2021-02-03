Surge in delivery services on Gig economy app led iTask to create their own delivery service

Users can arrange to have cakes, flowers and parcels delivered to their doorstep from $4.50

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 February 2021 - The delivery boom in the pandemic has led iTask to create their own delivery service called iTask Delivery.

Available in Singapore and Malaysia, the service marketplace platform has seen a 62% jump in service providers on board last year, surpassing the figures from the same period in 2019.

Delivery service providers, in particular, surged 9% compared to the pre-COVID-19 period.

In April 2020 to June 2020 during the Circuit Breaker, Singaporeans were advised to stay at home which led to many of them opting for delivery services. As a result, delivery requests on iTask increased by 600% in 2020, compared with 2019.

These requests continue to increase, with iTask receiving about 500 requests in the last quarter.

Marcus Cheah, founder of iTask, created iTask Delivery to make delivery accessible and affordable. "Our platform surge in delivery demand due to the Coronavirus outbreak. As consumers stay at home, everyone goes for online groceries and the business owners come to our platform looking for the delivery services with affordable pricing."

Starting from $4.50, iTask offers standard islandwide delivery for packages weighing up to 30kg. Packages normally get delivered in 1 to 3 business days. Users who have urgent needs can opt for the same day delivery service with 30kg maximum volume starting from $7.50.

Marcus Cheah works with a trusted and vetted local delivery business to deliver the orders. "We work with trusted and vetted local delivery businesses as quality of our delivery service is always a priority in iTask. Business owners can focus on their business and leave the logistics for us with pieces of mind."

Deliver with ease

Using iTask Delivery is quick and easy. Users simply have to input their pick up and drop off as well as a few additional details such as type of item and its weight. A delivery agent will subsequently be assigned to them.

There is also an option to schedule the pick up on their desired date in which they can pick from three different periods of the day - morning, afternoon and evening.

From pick up to drop off, users are able to check on their booking status to see their delivery progress. iTask will also send users constant notifications to notify them every step of the way for ease of mind.

Special care for cake, cookies and flowers

Noting a growing interest in Singaporeans purchasing cakes, cookies and flowers for their loved ones, Cheah decided to offer deliveries for these items.

As they have to be delicately managed due to their nature, iTask will assign an expert delivery agent who is experienced in delivering such items. Doing so will help to ensure that the items are handled with utmost care at all times.

Currently, iTask Delivery is only available in Singapore but there are plans to expand it to Malaysia as well. " We are working with the local driver community in Malaysia and planning to launch in the 2nd quarter of this year " said Cheah.

Cheah hopes that the new service will create ease of convenience for the local community. "iTask Delivery changes the way the local community looks for delivery services."

Arrange to have cakes, flowers and parcels delivered to your doorstep. Try iTask Delivery today.





Download the iTask app for free on the App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei Play Gallery.





Download URL: https://bit.ly/3aqxFxb



