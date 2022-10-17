Surge in Demand Boosting Global Content Delivery Network Market Growth

The CDN market is expected to reach $29.97 billion by 2028, registering market expansion at a CAGR of 12.6%, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of the content delivery network (CDN) market has encouraged vendors to expand their portfolios with complementary and parallel offerings, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global CDN space. Transforming themselves into an edge platform that is greater than the sum of its parts, CDN vendors are entering the territory of major cloud providers and other specialized service providers. Accelerated content and application performance with a large and distributed network of points of presence differentiate CDN vendors. With a surge in demand for content and heightened expectations for performance, the CDN market is expected to reach $29.97 billion by 2028 from $13.07 billion in 2021, registering market expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.



Content delivery network- CDN

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"Static content caching is perceived as a commoditized offering," said Nicholas Baugh, ICT Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Vendors are bundling complementary services that leverage existing resources and are innovating to deliver more value."

Baugh added: "The Mega-Trend of new business models—redefining business propositions around personalization and innovative 'value for many' models—is compelling service providers to focus more on flexibility. Basically all online services recognize that they must enhance the customers' experience to improve conversion rates and lower churn, and they are turning to CDNs to ensure speedy delivery and fast functionality."

To capitalize on growth opportunities in the CDN market, vendors should:

Prepare for the massive amount of data traffic generated by virtual reality (VR)/augmented reality (AR)-mixed reality (MR) devices and systems.

devices and systems. Plan for how they will support mobile edge computing enabled by 5G to deliver on the promise of expanded network capabilities.

to deliver on the promise of expanded network capabilities. Participate in industry collaboration efforts that incentivize broad participation and create a robust marketplace for capacity.

efforts that incentivize broad participation and create a robust marketplace for capacity. Bundle offerings for small and medium businesses globally, enabling them to move directly to edge applications, circumvent infrastructure challenges and allow the organization to focus on its core business.

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN): Growth Opportunities and Analysis is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's ICT research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN): Growth Opportunities and Analysis

K79D

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: celeste.bailo@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/