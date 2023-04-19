SurgeGraph Adds Longform AI and Outline Builder to Revamp their Content Generation Tools

With SurgeGraph's new update on Longform AI and Outline Builder, users can now generate high-quality long-form content quickly and efficiently, achieving the Surge Effect.

—

SurgeGraph, a leading on-page SEO tool, upgrades its content toolset with Longform AI and Outline Builder to help digital marketers accelerate their content velocity and achieve the Surge Effect. The update will be released on April 17, 2023. The new update is designed to help users quickly generate high-quality long-form content optimized for top search engine rankings.

SurgeGraph's new addition, Longform AI, is a long-form content generator that generates high-quality articles in minutes. This new tool takes content generation to a whole new level by creating SEO-optimized articles based on the integration of SurgeGraph's proprietary 50+ SERP data points, providing users with an easy tool to generate high-quality long-form content.

Furthermore, the Outline Builder is a new addition to the toolset that helps users draft their outlines with the power of AI. The tool allows users to streamline the writing process by providing them with a clear and concise outline to work with. This ensures users can create content more effortlessly and efficiently, saving them valuable time, and ultimately maximizing their productivity.

With SurgeGraph's Longform AI, users can now produce content in a few minutes. Digital marketers can be at ease as their generated article will be SEO optimized for top ranking, thanks to SurgeGraph's AI-powered content creation. With this update, users will be able to grow their organic traffic, achieving the Surge Effect - a transformative traffic growth effect.

In addition to companies boosting organic traffic, users can directly share SurgeGraph's Outline with third-party writers. It streamlines the writing process for maximized organizational efficiency.

Of the beta testers who used Longform AI and Outline Builder, 97% responded positively to the new enhancement. This reflects the agency's commitment to providing digital marketing solutions that are both effective and easy to use.

Ethan, the spokesperson for SurgeGraph, said, "We introduced Longform AI last month and are excited to finally release this new update with Longform AI and Outline Builder to revolutionize the way digital marketers create content. Through this new toolset, we aim to provide users with a seamless and intuitive content creation process that can save valuable time and help them achieve their goals faster."

SurgeGraph's new update will be available on April 17. It will undoubtedly create a paradigm shift in digital marketers' content creation process. The upgraded toolset will help marketers generate high-quality long-form content quickly, ensuring their articles are SEO-optimized and rank high on desired search engines.

For more information about the company's new update, visit https://surgegraph.io

About SurgeGraph:

Founded in 2015, SurgeGraph quickly became the go-to keyword research tool for SEO professionals looking to improve their search rankings and gain more traffic. Today, SurgeGraph is a comprehensive SEO tool that goes beyond keywords. With a strong emphasis on achieving the Surge Effect through accelerated content velocity, keyword research, content optimization, and strategic internal link planning, SurgeGraph is your go-to organic traffic growth solution.



Contact Info:

Name: Sara Salim

Email: Send Email

Organization: SurgeGraph

Website: https://surgegraph.io/



Release ID: 89094875

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.