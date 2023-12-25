SurgeGraph Celebrates the Festive Season with Year End Sale and Exclusive Christmas Gift

SurgeGraph kicks off its highly-anticipated Year End Sale that comes with exclusive deals and a special Christmas Gift.

In the spirit of celebration, SurgeGraph, the AI writing tool specializing in SEO optimization, announces a special Christmas gift as part of the ongoing Year End Sale.

The Year End Sale, commencing on December 25th, 2023 and concluding on December 31st, 2023, features a range of benefits that provides immense value to users:

Discount That Starts at 20%: Users can enjoy a 20% discount, saving up to $105, available exclusively for the first day. The discount gradually decreases every day after. For the highest savings, users will have to secure the deal on the first day of the sale. 100 Free Image Generation Credits: As a festive gesture, SurgeGraph is offering users 100 free image generation credits, equivalent to 33 standard images or 10 DALL-E 3 images. Christmas Wish Submission: Users can submit one Christmas wish for a desired feature or improvement they would like to see in SurgeGraph. Three wishes will be randomly fulfilled from the submissions.

In the coming year, SurgeGraph will be implementing price adjustments and discontinuing the offer of unlimited content generation for new subscriptions. These changes are essential to support ongoing app improvements and upgrades. Hence, SurgeGraph’s Year End Sale provides users with the opportunity to secure SurgeGraph at the lowest rate.

SurgeGraph is known for its commitment to assisting users in growing organic traffic through high-quality, SEO-optimized content, offers a suite of features, including:

Longform AI, an AI writing feature that write high-quality, long-form content in minutes.

Product AI, an AI writing feature specializing in crafting affiliate content like roundups, reviews, and comparisons.

Auto-Optimizer, a tool that automatically optimizes an article’s on-page SEO to boost its chances of ranking high.

Content Vision, an AI image generator that instantly generate featured images and images within the article.

SERP Facts, a feature that incorporate facts retrieved from the search results to write factually-accurate content.



SurgeGraph also promises even more revolutionary features in the pipeline. Two of the upcoming features teased to users are the Bulk Generation and One-Click Generation features. Respectively, these features allow users to produce volumes of content in one go and skip multiple steps for a simplified content generation process.

Those interested in securing SurgeGraph’s Year End Sale benefits can do so by visiting https://surgegraph.io/year-end-sale.

