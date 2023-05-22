SurgeGraph Launches Auto-Optimizer to Help Users Publish SEO Content Faster

The Auto-Optimizer is a new tool by SurgeGraph that helps users optimize their content in minutes. A part of the newly revamped Content Writer, the Auto-Optimizer automatically optimizes content so that it can rank high in search engine result pages.

SurgeGraph, the AI-powered SEO writing tool, announced today the launch of its latest product, the Auto-Optimizer. The Auto-Optimizer is a part of the Content Writer tool that automatically optimizes content so that it can rank highly in search engine result pages. By utilizing over 50 SERP data points from the top 10 pages, the Auto-Optimizer ensures that the content is as good as, if not better than, the top 10 results.

The Auto-Optimizer is one of the many innovative SEO tools SurgeGraph provides to help users grow their traffic fast. The Auto-Optimizer automatically optimizes the title, includes powerful Contextual Terms where relevant, adds external links of frequently linked-to pages, and adds text decorations like bold and italics.

One of the key benefits of the Auto-Optimizer is that it reduces the time needed to optimize content for SEO by 50%. This saved time can be used to generate more content, thus helping users achieve "the Surge Effect" by accelerating their content velocity.

"We're thrilled to launch the Auto-Optimizer and make it available to our users," said a spokesperson from SurgeGraph. "We understand the importance of high-quality, SEO-optimized content for any business to succeed. Our goal is to help our users create better content in less time, and the Auto-Optimizer is an essential tool for achieving that."

The Auto-Optimizer is especially helpful for SEOs, marketers, writers, bloggers, and business owners looking to publish volumes of high-quality SEO content. With the Auto-Optimizer, users can ensure that their content can rank in the top 10 easily and efficiently.

The Auto-Optimizer launches on May 22, 2023. After the release, subscribers can access the Auto-Optimizer directly from their Content Writer tool.

"The Auto-Optimizer is the latest in our line of AI-powered SEO tools that help users generate more content in less time”, said a spokesperson from SurgeGraph. “We’re currently working on even more tools that will ensure our users can dominate the rankings and grow their traffic.”

The Auto-Optimizer launch comes on the heels of SurgeGraph's successful Longform AI tool, which was launched just recently. Other than its ability to generate over 4,000 words in under 5 minutes, what sets it apart from other AI writing tools is that the content is also optimized for SEO. Longform AI and the Auto-Optimizer are the latest innovations from SurgeGraph, with more planned for the future.

Those interested can check out SurgeGraph's revolutionary Auto-Optimizer now.

About SurgeGraph

SurgeGraph is an AI-powered SEO writing tool that strives to help users grow their traffic fast by accelerating content velocity. Other than the successful Longform AI, SurgeGraph also includes advanced tools like the Content Writer, Keyword Research Tool, and Planner. For more information about SurgeGraph, visit their website at https://surgegraph.io.

