Surgical Prosthesis Laser Surface Treatment/Bacterial Biofilm Prevention Launch

Genetoo has launched a Laser Surface Texturing technology, designed to prevent the growth of bacterial biofilm on surgically implanted prostheses. The technology aims to reduce the need for antibiotics and improves the bactericidal properties of the implant.

The new surface texturing strategy is designed to help improve the rate at which natural tissue integrates with prosthetic implant surfaces, preventing infection without the need for antibiotics.

Genetoo’s process has been developed in response to an increase in resistance rates in bacteria to traditional antibiotics. With this new technology, the bacterial biofilm, that the antibiotics would normally be introduced to fight, never gets the chance to grow.

According to the team at Gentoo, of the various surface texturing strategies available on the market, Direct Laser Writing, or DLW, has proved to be the most effective. This works by micro engraving bacteriophobic structures directly onto the surface of the prosthetic, which, among other benefits, prevents bacterial colonies from establishing themselves.

Genetoo’s process, a form of DLW, has been awarded Most Innovative in Bacterial Resistance Technology Development by Global Health and Pharma on the grounds that the technology was able to kill 99.6% of MRSA bacteria on contact. More on the award can be found at https://www.ghp-news.com/winners/genetoo-inc

The new laser technology is capable of quickly and precisely creating bacteriophobic and even bactericidal surfaces, and can be programmed to recreate a wide range of nanostructures. In addition, it can modify other surface properties, such as wettability and biocompatibility.

These micro- and nano-structures come in a variety of textures and can be deployed in several different ways, but the scalable nature of Genetoo’s technology means that many different strategies can be employed at once, alongside one another, without ever having to employ a different toolset.

The tech comes courtesy of Genetoo’s recent collaboration with NASA, which has led to a cross-pollination of cutting-edge technologies, allowing Genetoo to access the most recent developments in laser technology and to utilize them for patient benefit.

As a company, Genetoo remains committed to its goal of eliminating or reducing the need for antibiotics following the surgical implantation of a prosthesis. They believe that as prosthetic procedures become more advanced, so too must sterilization technology if the over-deployment of antibiotics is to be prevented.

