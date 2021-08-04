Surprises & Gifts Baseball Bat Decanter Featured As The Best Pick

Featuring their best product this season, Surprises & Gifts’ baseball bat decanter makes the most amazing gift for whiskey lovers and collectors.

E-commerce store Surprises & Gifts shares some of the most amazing and comprehensive gift selections that one can ever find. One of their featured products this season is the baseball bat decanter with whiskey glasses gift set.



The baseball bat decanter is made from 100% lead-free borosilicate glass, an alternative from other crystal-made decanters. This is saying that the whiskey decanter boasts a thicker quality and much higher durability and resilience. The decanter would make a great gift for people who are more of a collector as it would make a great long-term keepsake.



Besides the superior quality that it has, the baseball bat decanter is sized at about 20 inches in length, similar to a life-size baseball bat. The volume capacity that the baseball bat decanter holds is also equivalent to a regular bottle of whiskey or red wine. Of course, the baseball bat decanter doesn’t just come with the decanter only. It comes in a set with 4 glasses and a mahogany wood decanter holder.

Surprises & Gifts spokesperson said, “we aspire to inspire our customers with interesting and unique pieces of gift selection, not just the conventional ones that you always see. So, you can see that most of the pieces we have in store are not mass-produced with some like the baseball bat decanter being hand-blown instead.”

More about Surprises & Gifts

Surprises & Gifts is an e-commerce store that offers its customers a vast number of unique and thoughtfully curated gift items that complement any occasion ranging from birthdays to anniversaries or any form of celebrations throughout the year.

Carrying the motto of not being a “cookie-cutter apparel store with lackluster selection and boring gifts,” they are an e-commerce store that wants and strives to keep things exciting and will ensure that their collections never run stale.

Every month, Surprises & Gifts will put up about 100 new and exceptional items that keep up the hype for their customers to discover. The baseball bat decanter is one of their most notable selections so far. To learn more about them here at Surprises & Gifts.

