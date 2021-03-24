Survey Shows Social Media Marketing is More Exhausting Than Scaling Everest

In a recent survey of 200 business owners and enterprise CEOs conducted by Green Light Digital, over 25% responded that they believe that social media marketing is more exhausting than scaling Mt. Everest. Furthermore, 19% claim that social media is an enormous waste of time.

According to a recent study by the website WeAreSocial, “45% of the world’s population are now social media users: a whopping 3.5 billion people.” GlobalWebIndex reports that the average social media user now spends 2 hours and 16 minutes each day on social platforms.

While these trends may seem to indicate a growing opportunity for brands wanting to market their products and services, this conclusion may not stand up to scrutiny. As more and more companies invest money in social media marketing, the signal-to-noise ratio becomes ever more complicated. Furthermore, most people are not on social media in search of products. Instead, they are catching up on friends and family and are in a more passive mode of thought.

Last but not least, there is an inherent conflict of interest between the major social platforms and the brands that use them for marketing. The most important goal for platforms like Facebook, Google and Twitter is to keep users engaged on their systems. The more time spent perusing content, the more ads that can be served. For them, maximizing the time on the platform is far more important than the actual ROI of individual advertisers.

“The truth is that what’s good for Mark Zuckerberg is very rarely good for real world business owners. Trying to build a sustainable marketing strategy on social media is about as likely as becoming the next quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys,” stated Dennis Lewis, CEO and founder of Green Light Digital. “It’s hardly surprising that so many entrepreneurs are frustrated with their marketing, because the entire formula they’ve been lead to believe just isn’t true.”

Green Light Digital, creators of the Meaningful Marketing Method, helps entrepreneurs achieve reliable and consistent marketing success by choosing to not play the typical digital marketing game. By combining clear and compelling messaging with the cultivation of a tribe of true fans, business owners reap longterm rewards.

“Almost everything people are being taught about marketing isn’t true and fails to produce tangible results in the real world. That’s why entrepreneurs are so frustrated. In my book The 7 Myths of Modern Marketing, I outline an alternative path forward that is not only more sustainable but also far less stressful and resource-demanding,” stated Lewis. A free download is available here.

About Green Light Digital

Most real world entrepreneurs pour money down the drain every time they launch a marketing campaign. Our Meaningful Marketing Method produces consistent results without the waste. Entrepreneurs won’t dread marketing because they will cultivate a tribe of true fans who will not only buy their products and services, but will do so enthusiastically.

