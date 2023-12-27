Surviving and Thriving in Commercial Real Estate with Industry Legend Bob Knakal: CCC’s Atlanta Networking Event Spotlights Industry Strategies

Contractors Closers and Connections Premiere Commercial Real Estate Networking Event February 15, 2024 features Guest Speaker Bob Knakal.

Chris Maier, founder of Contractors, Closers & Connections (CCC), eagerly announces the 2024 season premiere event, "Buckhead Blues." Set to take place at Blue Martini on Thursday, February 15th from 5:00 to 9:00 PM, this landmark event will feature Bob Knakal, Head of New York Private Capital Group at JLL, as the special guest speaker.



The event, exclusive and not open to the public, allows interested individuals to request an invitation. They can do so by visiting the CCC website at https://atlanta.contractorsclosersconnections.com/.



Bob Knakal, a globally recognized commercial real estate broker from New York City, boasts a staggering record of over 2,320 building sales, totaling to an impressive $22 billion. Commercial real estate professionals in Atlanta eagerly await his inaugural appearance before a live audience.





Knakal recently gained international acclaim for the “Knakal Map Room", a secretive space in New York City. Here, his team’s extensive Sanborn, Block and Lot Map of Manhattan depicts 220 hours of detailed fieldwork during the pandemic, highlighting various property development stages. This effort underscores Knakal's dedication to understanding market dynamics and maximizing client value.





This event promises an in-depth exploration of Knakal's remarkable career journey, offering invaluable insights for the new generation of commercial real estate professionals. His vast experiences, which encompass both triumphs and challenges, will offer attendees valuable learning opportunities.



Adding to the excitement, the first fifty registrants will receive personally signed Bob Knakal Baseball Cards. Michael Bull, the host of America's Commercial Real Estate Show and founder of Bull Realty, will kick off the evening with his unique brand of light-hearted comedy.



According to Chris Maier, “this will be CCC’s largest event in history with over 500 guests.”



The event offers a prime opportunity for attendees to forge new relationships across a wide range of fields. Key participants will include joint venture partners, real estate developers, building owners, and financial professionals like debt lenders and equity providers.



Additionally, the event will attract a diverse group of legal, managerial, and consulting experts, alongside influential local business entrepreneurs and other commercial real estate professionals. Visit the CCC LinkedIn page for the social media conversation.

About Us: Contractors Closers & Connections (CCC) is a premier national private networking organization dedicated to fostering meaningful connections in the Commercial Real Estate and Construction industries. Established as a deliberate forum, CCC facilitates networking, introductions, relationship-building, referral sharing, and the exchange of new ideas to advance these industries within an exclusive ecosystem. Comprising multiple national chapters, CCC organizes industry-specific private events for a diverse clientele, including real estate developers, entrepreneurs, investors, building owners, property managers, capital partners, attorneys, consultants, officials, brokers, and construction firms. CCC’s events, held in exclusive venues, aim to cultivate long-lasting, high-energy relationships and a unique networking experience.

