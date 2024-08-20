Susan Chong, "The Floga Practitioner," Unveils Revolutionary 10-Minute Wellness Routine in Xtraordinary Vol 3.

Yoga Expert Introduces Floga: A Time-Efficient Approach to Reversing Aging and Boosting Health

—

Susan Chong, renowned as "The Floga Practitioner," has made a significant impact in the wellness world with her contribution to "Xtraordinary Vol 3: Strategies to Live an Exceptional Life," now an Amazon Best Seller. This achievement underscores the value and appeal of Chong's innovative Floga technique, which promises the benefits of yoga in just 10 minutes a day.

"Xtraordinary Vol 3," featuring insights from various experts, including Chong, has resonated strongly with readers, quickly climbing to best-seller status on Amazon. Chong's chapter, "The Flora Practitioner: Reversing Age with 10-Minute Daily Practice," introduces Floga—a fusion of 'flow' and 'yoga'—developed during the challenges of COVID-19 lockdowns.

"Being part of an Amazon Best Seller is truly humbling," Chong says. "It validates that Floga's message of accessible wellness resonates with people seeking practical solutions for better health."

Key benefits of Floga include:

Time Efficiency: Achieve significant health improvements in just 10 minutes daily. Accessibility: suitable for all ages and fitness levels, from 30s to 70s. Holistic Health: addresses physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Age-Reversing Effects: Chong, at 55, exhibits the health and vitality of someone decades younger. Stress Reduction: Provides a daily oasis of calm amidst life's chaos.

Chong's journey to creating Floga is as inspiring as the practice itself. From struggling with health issues in her 30s to performing headstand lotus poses at 55, her transformation showcases the power of consistent, mindful movement.

"At 55, I'm healthier than I was at 30," Chong notes. "Floga has helped me avoid common health problems like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and high blood sugar. It's a testament to the power of small, consistent efforts."

"Xtraordinary Vol 3" offers readers diverse expert insights on personal and professional growth. Chong's contribution stands out for its practical, immediately applicable approach to wellness that promises both health benefits and time efficiency.

Readers eager to explore Floga can join Chong's Telegram group, where she shares insights and techniques.

"Xtraordinary Vol 3," featuring Susan Chong's complete guide to Floga, is now available for purchase at Amazon. Whether you're a busy professional looking to improve your health, a retiree seeking to maintain vitality, or anyone in between, Chong's insights promise to transform your approach to wellness.

About Susan Chong:

Susan Chong, "The Floga Practitioner," is a wellness expert specializing in time-efficient yoga practices. With over 20 years of yoga experience, Chong developed Floga as a response to modern life's demands. Her approach has gained recognition for its ability to deliver significant health benefits in minimal time, making wellness accessible to everyone, regardless of age or lifestyle.

Contact Info:

Name: Next Level Singapore

Email: Send Email

Organization: Next Level Singapore

Address: 7500A Beach Road, The Plaza, #05-320, S199591

Phone: +65 8376 5715

Website: https://www.nextlevel.sg/



Release ID: 89138828

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.