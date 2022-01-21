Susan Haworth, Writer, Life Coach, and Counselor, Launches Her New Book

Susan Haworth takes readers on a journey of self-awareness and change in her new book A Change Would Do You Good: Proven Strategies for Creating the Life You Want, now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Susan Haworth, widely-published author, and life coach has released the new book, A Change Would Do You Good. This book takes readers on a journey of self-awareness and change as they work through their emotional issues. Readers will learn how to recognize patterns of behavior that keep them stuck in unhealthy ways of thinking or behaving and how those behaviors affect others around them. Armed with knowledge from this book, readers can make changes towards independence, leading to a more fulfilling life experience.

Susan’s book addresses how to approach change in a meaningful and beneficial way. Recent events have prompted many people to realize that while they have no control over some issues, they can successfully control certain areas in their day-to-day lives. As a result, more people are utilizing this newly-found awareness to facilitate necessary changes in the areas they can control. By utilizing the wisdom of ancient philosophies and proven social science strategies, we can boost the resilience needed for coping with the ups and downs that life brings. Naturally, with a healthier and happier state of mind comes a positive and concrete approach to feeling comfortable in one’s own skin and being the best one can be at home, work, and play.

“We humans have a love-hate relationship with change. We welcome positive changes and recoil from those we consider negative,” Susan states. “This is especially true for the inevitable ones, such as the aging and dying. Even with positive changes, we expect them to occur on our own terms. Rarely does that happen.”

A Change Would Do You Good, now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, is a toolkit for emotional independence. This book provides simple tools that can be utilized to change what needs to be remodeled emotionally and behaviorally. Readers, especially middle-aged Gen-Xers who are starting to feel that their lives are half-lived, will find straightforward techniques and inspiration in this book to make significant life changes. A Change Would Do You Good is based on social science research with citations at the book's end for readers who want to dive deeper.

Visit Cambios Coaching to learn more about Susan and her team's coaching and consulting services. Susan is encouraging her new readers to book a complimentary twenty-minute consultation to explore what life-changing opportunities or concerns they may be facing.

About the Author: Susan Haworth holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and two master’s degrees—one in counseling and the other in management—as well as post-master’s credentials in counseling. She has provided counseling, coaching, and training to individuals, families, and executives for over four decades in a variety of settings. In addition to publishing articles in numerous trade journals, Susan has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and on national and international radio and television programs. She is a contributing writer to StepMom Magazine. Susan and her family live in Northern California.

