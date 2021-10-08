SUSE and Ingram Micro Team to Better Serve Customers in Indonesia and Across Southeast Asia

- Building on SUSE and Ingram Micro's global relationship, Ingram Micro Indonesia will focus on managed service providers along with volume licensing business for SUSE

- Ingram Micro will leverage SUSE's industry-leading open source platforms, SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Rancher, to empower organizations to innovate everywhere

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announced it has expanded its relationship with Ingram Micro in Indonesia. Ingram Micro Indonesia, a subsidiary of one of the world's leading providers of technology and logistics solutions, will increase distribution capacity of SUSE solutions throughout Indonesia, supporting SUSE's continuing growth in Southeast Asia.

As a value-added distributor, Ingram Micro Indonesia will focus on managed service providers (MSP) along with volume licensing (VLA) business for SUSE. Ingram Micro will leverage SUSE's industry-leading open source platforms, SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Rancher, to empower organizations to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

"SUSE looks forward to working with Ingram Micro to continue expanding our presence in the growing Indonesian market and throughout Southeast Asia," said Isabella Kusumawati, vice president and managing director of SUSE Southeast Asia. "We are excited to build on SUSE's long and established relationship with Ingram Micro globally. The addition of distribution capability in Indonesia via Ingram Micro further demonstrates SUSE's commitment to customers, partners and our open source communities."

Clement Mak, managing director of PT. Ingram Micro Indonesia, said, "SUSE is on the rise in Indonesia, where digital transformation is imperative and businesses are rapidly adapting to better serve their customers and stay ahead of the competition. Ingram Micro has one of the largest arrays of products and services for IT, mobility and cloud in the Indonesian market, and the addition of SUSE solutions will give our partners additional world-class technologies and services to help their customers thrive in today's marketplace."

PT Ingram Micro Indonesia was established in 2011 and has grown to be one of the largest innovative IT distributors in Indonesia with over 2,000 registered partners and five locations covering more than 40 cities.

In 2020, SUSE acquired Rancher Labs, the technology leader in Kubernetes management. Together, SUSE and Rancher put the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information about SUSE solutions, visit www.suse.com.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes Management, and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs nearly 2000 people globally and is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

