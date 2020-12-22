SUSE Appoints Country Manager as It Accelerates Open Source Innovation in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, a global leader in true open source solutions, today announced the appointment of Kun Hong Choi as its country manager for South Korea. The leadership appointment aligns with the company's accelerating growth plan for the APJ region. It follows SUSE's successful fourth quarter results which saw continued global growth.

In addition, SUSE recently announced the closing of the acquisition of Rancher Labs. Together with Rancher, SUSE now offers the industry's only adaptable Linux operating system, interoperable Kubernetes Management platform, and innovative Edge solutions.

Choi will build, lead and foster a world-class local team with a focus on driving digital transformation for South Korea, bringing the collective experience of the open source community to meet the demands of the enterprise. Choi aims to grow SUSE business over the next three years through strategic engagements in lock step with SUSE's partner ecosystem. Under Choi's leadership, the company will focus on key verticals including government, high tech, medical, telco, retail and financial sectors.

"With government and enterprises in the country looking to leverage artificial intelligence, big data, cloud and IoT for the fourth industrial revolution, we see great potential in enabling these innovations through open source technology," Choi said. "SUSE wants to be the partner of choice for supporting customers on their digital transformation journey – from simplifying IT infrastructure to modernizing applications, right through to accelerating business with our innovative and adaptable open source solutions from edge, to core, to cloud, with absolutely no vendor lock-in."

Phillip Miltiades, president of SUSE Asia Pacific & Japan, said, "As a leader for more than two decades, Choi brings deep customer empathy to the role which allows him to understand our customers' needs to be successful in their roles. Choi is a valuable sales leader who will help us increase customer intimacy across all sectors and deepen partner collaboration to support real innovation. He will help our customers reach their customers simply, efficiently and collaboratively across any IT deployment platform and business scenario."

Choi is a 25-year veteran in the IT industry, having spent 12 years at SAP in various senior leadership positions, including his recent sales leadership role as Head of SAP Digital Core business for the South Korea market.

