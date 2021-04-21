SUSE Appoints First Chief Technology Officer for Asia-Pacific and Japan and Greater China regions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 April 2021 - SUSE® , a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions , today announced the appointment of Vishal Ghariwala as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), and Greater China regions. A visionary expert in the IT industry, Vishal's appointment will underpin and strengthen SUSE's expansion plans in these regions. He brings to SUSE a demonstrated track record and more than 20 years of experience in cloud computing, cloud native applications and middleware. He has spent half his career working in open source companies.





As the new CTO for APJ and Greater China, Vishal will focus on executive level engagement with key customers and partners and growing SUSE's mindshare in the industry. Vishal's vast technical experience will also see him support the global Office of the CTO's objectives in identifying and driving innovative technologies and opportunities in Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes Management and Edge solutions to benefit SUSE and its customers. He will be based in the Singapore office.





"I am proud and thrilled to be joining SUSE," shares Vishal. "From digitization of processes to rapid changes in consumer patterns and trends, keeping up with technology can be pressurizing on organizations. However, with the flexibility of open source, possibilities are endless. Whether businesses are starting small or enterprises that are becoming hyperscalers, open source presents a dedicated and meaningful solution for every business need and that is what intrigues and excites me. I look forward to helping SUSE to achieve greater heights and empowering more enterprises and partners in their future-proof business journey."





Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SUSE, continues, "Vishal is a passionate leader who brings with him a wealth of experience in the tech sector. He has an admirable record of success in propelling and growing enterprises under his portfolio. I am confident that he will add immense value to SUSE and our customers as we continue to innovate and evolve ahead of the times."





Vishal joins SUSE from Red Hat where he was Director for Cloud Native Application Platforms. Before that, he also held key technical and presales roles in government and tech companies such as Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore, ILOG and IBM.





SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions. We specialize in Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes Management, and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow.





Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements containing the words "aims," "targets," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution.

