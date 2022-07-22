SUSTAINABILITY AND GROWTH KEY THEMES AT OGA x MOGSEC, PSC 2022

20,000 expected at Southeast Asia's largest Oil, Gas, Energy, and Petrochemicals event in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy professionals from across the globe will gather in Kuala Lumpur at one of the most comprehensive industry events supporting the Oil, Gas, Energy, and Petrochemicals industry in Southeast Asia when OGA x MOGSEC and the inaugural Petrochemicals Sustainability Conference (PSC) 2022 are staged together from September 13 to 15, 2022.

Announced on 21 July, OGA x MOGSEC and PSC 2022 is an all-inclusive event championed by three parties: The Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC), Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA) and Informa Markets Malaysia. The narrative put out by this strategic alliance will further reinforce Malaysia as the region's Oil, Gas, Energy, and Petrochemicals hub.

Sustainability, growth and future aspirations of the industry are expected to be the dominant themes as the industry reflects on fresh insights and innovative pathways to navigate implications from recent volatile markets, global energy transition ambitions and net-zero carbon emission goals that ultimately contribute towards nation-building and the national economy through overall industry development.

The merged event will span across six halls at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre with over 500 participating companies from over 25 countries, nine international country pavilions and an expected 20,000 trade and professional attendees.

Sponsors and participants present are industry majors such as PETRONAS, Kaneka Malaysia, LOTTE Chemical Titan, Velesto Energy, Eftech Group, BASF Malaysia, Poratha Corporation, Dagang NeXchange and BPE Engineering & Services among others.

PSC 2022 will mark its inaugural two-day conference on September 13 and 14 with the anticipated attendance of over 50 speakers and 500 delegates with three focus areas -- Decarbonisation of Operations, Circular Economy Practices and Enablers Supporting the Transition. Hosted by MPA, the agenda covers two knowledge-sharing forums, six sessions to debate the conference theme and an executive forum by senior executives representing leading stakeholders to provide insights on the future of petrochemicals in a sustainable world.

MOGSEC, the Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Exhibition and Conference, is back with its 6th edition featuring a three-day conference themed "Charting the Future of Oil, Gas & Energy in the Region" from September 13 to 15. It will feature 40 speakers and an expected 500 delegates engaged over fourteen sessions, and a Special Executive Dialogue on the theme of the conference. Organised by MOGSC, the event represents the largest grouping of Malaysian Oil and Gas service providers.

Concurrent with the conferences is the exhibition floor which will be packed with local and international technology and service providers covering all streams.

Returning features include the SME Pavilion and OGSE Innovation Awards both sponsored by PETRONAS, the Sabah & Sarawak Pavilion along with onsite programmes supported by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC), TalentCorp Malaysia and Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) KL Section, among others.

Organisers' comments

Mr Akbar Md Thayoob, MPA President:

"By bringing together key stakeholders including that from the government, industry associations, petrochemical producers, technology and solution providers, brand owners, and supply chain organisation, PSC 2022 is set to be an interactive platform that encourages conversation, knowledge sharing and engagement amongst industry players and key stakeholders and prompt meaningful discussions on common strategies to support the journey towards Net-Zero ambitions. This knowledge cross-sharing platform will also provide opportunities for the participants to acquire industry insights and keep abreast with the latest technology and solutions to address climate change challenges.

What makes PSC 2022 special is that every moderated session has been carefully and specially curated by the Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA) together with our Knowledge Partners, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Environmental Resources Management (ERM) both of whom are renowned multinational global consulting firms."

Ts. Syed Saggaf Syed Ahmad, MOGSC President:

"MOGSEC is delighted to make a strong comeback after 2018 and the timing could not have been better. Malaysia has unveiled its National OGSE Industry Blueprint. 2021-2030 to enhance the competitiveness of Malaysian companies in the global market in a sustainable manner. I expect a lot of intense conversations to take place on the next steps, new technologies and resources that we can tap into."

Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country GM, Informa Markets Malaysia:

"Informa Markets and OGA 2022 are delighted to work with two very prominent industry associations, MOGSC and MPA. The strategic alliance has certainly elevated the shows to a new level and provides a productive and very inclusive experience to all participants."

For more information, visit us at www.oilandgas-asia.com

Notes to Editor

Malaysian Oil, Gas and Energy Services Council (MOGSC)

MOGSC was formed on 1st December 2003, as an initiative to establish an association driven and promoted by the services sector of the Malaysian Oil & Gas Industry. MOGSC is now the premier business forum representing the interests of Oil & Gas service providers and our membership of 602 companies represents all sectors within the industry. MOGSC's key mission is to promote the capabilities of Malaysian service providers and showcase Malaysia as the regional hub for the Oil & Gas Industry. For more information, please visit www.mogsc.org

Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA)

MPA is an industry association representing the petrochemical industry of Malaysia. MPA was formed in 1997 and is registered with the Registrar of Societies in Malaysia. At present, members of MPA include companies engaging in the manufacture and trading of petrochemicals and plastic resins, as well as companies providing services required by the petrochemical industry. For more information, please visit www.mpa.org.my

Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com