SUSTAINABLE FEED9B SINGAPORE RESTAURANT WEEK IS A WELCOME ADDITION TO SINGAPORE FOOD FESTIVAL 2022

Aboocha Aboocha believes in producing healthy kombucha in a safe, hygienic, and compliant space to maintain the highest quality and Singapore food safety standards. Founded by an avid kombucha who leads a healthy and active lifestyle. She is a serial entrepreneur with a corporate finance background and is also an advisor and mentor to a plant-based alternative milk company.



Website: www.aboocha.com

Alchemy Foodtech Alchemy Foodtech was born out of Alan's desire to protect his family's health from a history of diabetes. Having lost his grandparents to the disease and witnessing many relatives struggle with diabetic dietary restrictions, he and co-founder Verleen recognised the important role food plays in diabetes prevention. Verleen, a food scientist by training, began with research into how food consumption relates to the disease. A key finding which became the foundation stone of Alchemy Foodtech was how refined carbohydrates (i.e., white bread and white rice) are one of the key causes of high blood sugar levels in our bodies. Common food items which feature heavily in our meals every day, they knew it would be an uphill battle to attempt to change people's eating preferences and behaviours. Yet, time was of the essence in the fight against diabetes. Alan and Verleen decided to create specific food ingredients that would lower glucose release while maintaining the original taste of food. Alchemy Fibre™ became the breakthrough ingredient which is now patented. Website: www.alchemyfoodtech.com

CRUST At CRUST Group, we're passionate food waste fighters driving the upcycled food movement. Based on our belief in a more circular economy, we upcycle food waste and loss into beverages and other products for our food service and retail partners. CRUST is our line of sustainable, artisan beers made from surplus bread and other surplus ingredients from our restaurant and hotel partners. Fun flavours like Kaya Toast Stout and Beerguette are part of our repertoire of collaboration brews with partners like Tiong Bahru Bakery and Edible Garden City. CRUST is beer that makes a difference. No crust left behind. Website: www.crust-group.com/sg

DrinkSachi by SinFooTech Sachi was born out of a quest to look into the issue of food waste valorisation. A large amount of soy whey, a nutritious liquid produced during the manufacture of tofu, is produced on a daily basis, with most of it being disposed of by tofu manufacturers. Through close to five years of intense research and development, we have developed a patented technique to turn soy whey into a first-of-its-kind alcoholic beverage with immense commercial potential-Sachi. Website: www.sachi.sg

Growthwell Foods Growthwell Foods is all about providing plant-based nutrition for Asian palates. By infusing a vibrant food culture with plant-based nutrients, Growthwell Foods creates a nutritious and more sustainable food system for everyone. Growthwell Foods offers a diverse portfolio of products for consumers and foodservices. The HAPPIEE!TM brand includes konjac-based seafood alternatives and soy-based chicken alternatives. Growthwell Foods has also acquired a majority stake in ChickP, the world's first company to isolate a 90% concentration of chickpea protein. The products are manufactured at Singapore's first fully automated large-scale production line for plant-based products. Harnessing the power of plant-based nutrition, Growthwell Foods constantly innovates in our mission to nourish 1 billion lives with accessible and affordable plant-based alternatives. Website: www.growthwellfoods.com

Jammy's NOW YOU CAN HAVE YOUR DESSERT AND EAT IT TOO. At Jammy's, everything we create is delicious without the guilt, sweet without the sugar, and perfect for everyone. We take the biggest pride in sourcing the best quality ingredients that our bodies deserve (and you can pronounce), while delivering creations that are always Keto and Diabetic Friendly, Low Carb, Sugar-Free and Gluten-Free. Because we don't really fancy sugar - nor a sugar rush, nor the crash that comes after it. And quite frankly, we think we make tastier and better desserts without it anyway. Website: www.jammys.sg

Love Handle As Asia's first digital-led plant-based butchery, Love Handle is ready to rumble the Singapore food scene. With the country's largest curation of plant-based meats and dairy, you can choose between raw or marinated cuts and even pair them with some of our delicious condiments.

Stocked with a variety of plant-based meats and house-made deli cuts, we give you the authentic butcher experience from choosing your cut of meat to getting your minced beef, chicken, or pork by your desired grammage - we're here to satisfy all your cravings. We marinate and prepare some of our meats in house so that you don't have to. From rolling meatballs, to making your own ginger soy chicken, we've got you covered. We know how frustrating it can get to find dairy free products sometimes. That's why we're offering an assortment of dairy-free products, like plant-based butter and cheeses, so your needs are always met. Dine on burgers and hearty mains upstairs at our restaurant deli, where items from our butcher are used to create entrees that pack a plant-based flavour punch that will delight meat and food lovers everywhere! Website: www.lovehandle.sg

Nut Culture Nut Culture is on a mission to do our part for a better, healthier, kinder, and more delicious future for us and for the generations to come. In a small creamery in the heart of Singapore, Nut Culture founder Hadas Vaknin and her team are hard at work ,24/7, tirelessly creating and perfecting magical artisan cheeses and butters out of organic and natural nuts and the healthiest of ingredients. Handcrafting the future, one cheese wheel at a time. We believe plant-based food can be absolutely delicious, indulgent and exciting without compromising on ingredients. We are committed to handcrafting delicious plant-based foods Kind, healthy and delicious food is not a myth- And we are here to prove it! Website: www.nutculture.com

RÓA

RÓA™️ (pronounced as "row-uh") is Icelandic and it means Calm. We have always been drawn to the idea of creating something that can bring a moment of calmness and pleasure to someone. It's the same feeling when you are winding down at the end of the day, enjoying the stillness of the evening/night relaxing with a good book or drink. When the Midnight™️ Cake was created, it was a pure passion project by our Chief Artisan Jane Tan. She wanted to create a beautiful and delicious cake that her god-daughter, Emma could enjoy. Being allergic to eggs, dairy and also intolerant to gluten from a very young age, it was tough to find a delicious cake every year for her birthday. A foodie trip to New York and Dallas brought a lot of awareness to Jane in terms of quality organic and vegan ingredients. She was convinced that using vegan friendly ingredients was the way to go for better health and the environment. After 9 months of R&D, the Midnight™️ Cake was finally born. The joy to hear and see young children and people like Emma able to indulge in dessert was simply amazing. Website: www.roa.com.sg

Shandi Global Shandi Global meat delivers the same feel, while the flavour develops as you cook, fats released during the cooking process brings out the true feel of meat. Enjoy the company of friends and families around a barbecue pit with Shandi Global meat. After studying thousands of plants for their nutritional composition, we created a unique blend of plant ingredients which contain all amino acids, vitamins and minerals found in chicken meat. Using them in patented composition and further refine by unique isolation and enrichment process. we invented a meat substitute which matches meat to molecular level, delivering not just taste and texture but functional attributes like high digestibility and high bio availability without adding any artificial additives, chemical or chemically processed ingredients. Website: www.shandiglobal.com

The SOS Kitchen The SOS Kitchen originates from the hustling and bustling city country - Singapore. We are a mother-son duo who are fans of all things spicy; and are committed to showing you the spicy way of life through our vegetarian friendly and locally sourced products. Our product range includes Thai pastes, fermented sauces, chili jams and dips. We are constantly innovating and keeping afresh our passion for chillies. We believe in making cooking fun, easy and most importantly spicy! Our pastes help reduce your culinary time without compromising on the taste. Driven by what we love doing best, we hope your experience with us is equally as tasteful and spicy! Website: www.thesoskitchen.sg

Thoughtful Food Developed and produced in Singapore, Thoughtful's alternative meats is "25% lower in saturated fat and sodium compared to regular plant-based alternative meats" in the market. Besides being highly nutritious and tasty, as a plant-based dry solution, Thoughtful powder offers a long shelf life, hence reducing food waste and therefore Better for our planet. Once reconstituted, Thoughtful has a texture just like ground meat which can be used as a meat substitute in soups, stews, sauces, burgers, stir-fries, gyozas, meatballs, etc. With no added artificial seasonings or additives, Thoughtful can be spiced and seasoned to suit all dietary requirements, all cuisines. Website: www.thoughtfulfood.co

Vrab Protein The unique approach VRAB is taking is to create sustainable products not just for the environment, but also for our diets. Being used to an Asian diet, it is virtually impossible to consume plant-based burgers, nuggets, and sausages as a regular diet. VRAB products enable users to customize their food across various cuisines and cooking methods. 100% plant-based, made using yellow-pea protein, VRAB foods are low in cholesterol, convenient and delicious. Website: www.vrabprotein.com