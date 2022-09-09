SUSTAINABLE FEED9B SINGAPORE RESTAURANT WEEK IS A WELCOME ADDITION TO SINGAPORE FOOD FESTIVAL 2022

For The First Time, Singapore Food Festival Will Feature A Food Technology Restaurant Week
SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed 9 Billion is proud to announce the introduction of the Feed9B Singapore Restaurant Week – The Future of Food at the Singapore Food Festival (SFF) 2022 (24 August to 11 September 2022). The sustainable foods section is a welcome one to the longest running, nation-wide, annual food festival, in light of global food supply concerns brought on by the pandemic. Feed9B Singapore Restaurant Week is held as part of SFF 2022, and supported by STB.
16 Food Outlets, 11 Sustainable Food Menus, 14 Sustainable Food Brands
Feed 9 Billion has gathered 14 local food brands in food innovation and sustainability and 11 restaurants and chains to collaborate and create unique menus that will showcase new food forms to consumers for the first time in Singapore's history. With menus featuring plant-based beef and chicken from local food technology companies and the world-first soy alcoholic beverage, Feed 9 Billion hopes to attract diners to sample and give feedback on their impressions of the food. This feedback will help local manufacturers to further improve on their products, as well as pave the way for more dining establishments to embark on serving sustainable foods in the near future. Consumers will be able to sample these introductory dishes at 16 outlets island-wide from specially-curated food innovation menus created by these pioneering restaurants. These dishes include 1826's Truffle Beef Mushroom Tart using Thoughtful Foods plant-based meats, Love Handle's Yaki Udon using Kosmode Health's W0W® Noodle and their in-house plant-based minced meat, Yum Cha's Chicken Dumplings in Chilli Oil using Shandi Global's plant-based chicken, and many more restaurants and dishes.
"Singapore strives to produce 30% of Singapore's nutritional needs by 2030. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has underscored that Singapore will need to diversify our food sources to feed our citizens through potential crises. We hope that through the introduction of this sustainable food section we will be able educate and encourage Singaporeans to eat responsibly by choosing sustainable options like alternative proteins, so as to reduce food waste, help create a better food ecosystem and combat world hunger together," says John Cheng, Chairman of Feed 9 Billion and Managing Director/Founder of Innovate 360. "Feed 9 Billion has come a long way from when we first started. We see many more local entrepreneurs seeking advice and collaborations, with the strong desire to provide for Singapore and the world through food innovation."
Ms Guo Teyi, Director, Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board, says, "Feed9B Singapore Restaurant Week adds to the diversity of experiences at this year's Singapore Food Festival. We hope it will appeal to consumers who are mindful of the impact their food choices have on the environment. We are also pleased that it provides a platform for local culinary talents to showcase how they have combined food innovation with emerging trends."
The Feed9B Singapore Restaurant Week runs island-wide at participating restaurants from 5 to 11 September 2022. For details, refer to www.feed9b.com.
LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
1826
1826
33/34 Boat Quay Singapore 049822
Opening Hours: Mon-Sun:11am-12am
Website: https://1826.sg/
Reservation Tel: 6970 6778
Reservation Email: sayhello@1826.sg
BANGKOK JAM
|
Bangkok Jam Great World City
1 Kim Seng Promenade #02-127 Singapore 237994
Opening Hours: Mon-Sun:11.30am-10.30pm
Website: www.bangkokjam.com.sg
Reservation Tel: 6732 4523
Reservation Email: mail@createries.com
BISTRO@GARDENASIA
|
Bistro@Gardenasia
240 Neo Tiew Crescent Singapore 718898
Opening Hours: Wed–Thurs: 10.30am–5pm, Fri–Sat: 10.30am–9.45pm, Sun and Public Holidays: 10am–5pm, Mon and Tues: closed
Website: www.gardenasia.com/eat/#bistro
Reservation Tel: 6898 9111
BORUTO
|
Boruto
80 South Bridge Road #01-01 Golden Castle Building Singapore 058710
Opening Hours: Mon-Sun: 4.30pm to 12am
Website: www.boruto.com.sg
Reservation Tel: 6532 0418
CALI RESTAURANTS
|
Cali Park Avenue Rochester
31 Rochester Drive #01-01/02 Singapore 138637
Opening Hours: Mon-Fri: 7am-11.30pm
Website: www.cali.sg
Reservation Tel: 6684 9897
Cali Ascott Raffles Place
2 Finlayson Green Level 2 Singapore 049247
Opening Hours: Mon-Fri: 7am-10pm, Sat-Sun: closed, except Public Holidays
Website: www.cali.sg
Reservation Tel: 6336 1228
CANOPY
|
Canopy Hort Park
33 Hyderabad Road #01-01 Hort Park Singapore 119578
Opening Hours: Mon – Fri: 9am – 10.30pm
Sat, Sun and Public Holidays: 8am – 10.30pm
Website: www.canopygardendining.com
Reservation Tel: 6556 1533
Reservation Link: www.canopygardendining.com/reservations
Canopy Bishan Park
1382 Ang Mio Kio Avenue 1 Bishan Park 2 Singapore 569931
Opening Hours: Mon – Fri: 9am – 12am
Sat, Sun and Public Holidays: 8am – 12am
Website: www.canopygardendining.com
Reservation Tel: 6556 1533
Reservation Link: www.canopygardendining.com/reservations
Canopy Changi
5 Changi Business Park Central 1 #01-70/71 Changi City Point Singapore 486038
Opening Hours: Mon – Sun: 9am – 10.30pm
Website: www.canopygardendining.com
Reservation Tel: 6556 1533
Reservation Link: www.canopygardendining.com/reservations
LOVE HANDLE
|
Love Handle
8 Ann Siang Hill Singapore 069788
Opening Hours: Mon-Wed:12pm-10pm, Thur and Fri:12pm-10:30pm, Sat: 11am-10:30pm
Website: www.lovehandle.sg
Reservation Tel: 8886 7112
MONTI
|
82 Collyer Quay Singapore 049327
Opening Hours: Mon-Fri: 11am-4:30pm, 6pm-12am, Sat-Sun: 9am-12am
Website: www.monti.sg
Reservation Tel: 6535 0724 / 9111 5529
Reservation Email: reservations@monti.sg
STRAITS CHINESE KITCHEN
|
Straits Chinese Kitchen Cecil Street
133 Cecil Street #B1-01 Keck Seng Tower Singapore 069535
Opening Hours: Mon-Sun: 11:30am–2:30pm/5:30–9pm
Website: www.straitschinese.com
Reservation Tel: 6225 8683
Straits Chinese Kitchen Esplanade
8 Raffles Avenue #02-21 Esplanade Mall Singapore 039802
Opening Hours: Mon-Sun: 11:30am–2:30pm/5:30–9pm
Website: www.straitschinese.com
Reservation Tel: 6339 3683
WINE MANSION
|
Wine Mansion
26 Keong Saik Road Singapore 089133
Opening Hours: Mon-Fri: 1.30am-10:30pm, Sat:5-10:30pm, Sun: closed
Website: www.winemansion.com.sg
Reservation Tel: 6225 4468
YUM CHA
|
Yum Cha Chinatown
20 Trengganu Street #02-01 Singapore 058479
Opening Hours: Tues-Fri: 11am–3pm/5:30–9pm, Sat, Sun, and Public Holidays: 9am–3pm/6pm–9pm, closed on Mondays
Website: www.yumcha.com.sg
Reservation Tel: 6372 1717
Reservation Email: chinatown@yumcha.com.sg
Yum Cha Changi Business Park
6 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 #01-33 UE BizHub East Singapore 486017
Opening Hours: Tues-Fri: 11am–3pm/5:30–9pm, Sat, Sun, and Public Holidays: 9am–3pm/6pm–9pm, closed on Mondays
Website: www.yumcha.com.sg
Reservation Tel: 6789 1717
Reservation Email: changi@yumcha.com.sg
SUSTAINABLE PLANT-BASED FOOD BRANDS
Aboocha
Aboocha believes in producing healthy kombucha in a safe, hygienic, and compliant space to maintain the highest quality and Singapore food safety standards. Founded by an avid kombucha who leads a healthy and active lifestyle. She is a serial entrepreneur with a corporate finance background and is also an advisor and mentor to a plant-based alternative milk company.
Website: www.aboocha.com
Alchemy Foodtech
Alchemy Foodtech was born out of Alan's desire to protect his family's health from a history of diabetes. Having lost his grandparents to the disease and witnessing many relatives struggle with diabetic dietary restrictions, he and co-founder Verleen recognised the important role food plays in diabetes prevention. Verleen, a food scientist by training, began with research into how food consumption relates to the disease. A key finding which became the foundation stone of Alchemy Foodtech was how refined carbohydrates (i.e., white bread and white rice) are one of the key causes of high blood sugar levels in our bodies. Common food items which feature heavily in our meals every day, they knew it would be an uphill battle to attempt to change people's eating preferences and behaviours. Yet, time was of the essence in the fight against diabetes. Alan and Verleen decided to create specific food ingredients that would lower glucose release while maintaining the original taste of food. Alchemy Fibre™ became the breakthrough ingredient which is now patented.
Website: www.alchemyfoodtech.com
CRUST
At CRUST Group, we're passionate food waste fighters driving the upcycled food movement. Based on our belief in a more circular economy, we upcycle food waste and loss into beverages and other products for our food service and retail partners. CRUST is our line of sustainable, artisan beers made from surplus bread and other surplus ingredients from our restaurant and hotel partners. Fun flavours like Kaya Toast Stout and Beerguette are part of our repertoire of collaboration brews with partners like Tiong Bahru Bakery and Edible Garden City. CRUST is beer that makes a difference. No crust left behind.
Website: www.crust-group.com/sg
DrinkSachi by SinFooTech
Sachi was born out of a quest to look into the issue of food waste valorisation. A large amount of soy whey, a nutritious liquid produced during the manufacture of tofu, is produced on a daily basis, with most of it being disposed of by tofu manufacturers. Through close to five years of intense research and development, we have developed a patented technique to turn soy whey into a first-of-its-kind alcoholic beverage with immense commercial potential-Sachi.
Website: www.sachi.sg
Growthwell Foods
Growthwell Foods is all about providing plant-based nutrition for Asian palates. By infusing a vibrant food culture with plant-based nutrients, Growthwell Foods creates a nutritious and more sustainable food system for everyone. Growthwell Foods offers a diverse portfolio of products for consumers and foodservices. The HAPPIEE!TM brand includes konjac-based seafood alternatives and soy-based chicken alternatives. Growthwell Foods has also acquired a majority stake in ChickP, the world's first company to isolate a 90% concentration of chickpea protein. The products are manufactured at Singapore's first fully automated large-scale production line for plant-based products. Harnessing the power of plant-based nutrition, Growthwell Foods constantly innovates in our mission to nourish 1 billion lives with accessible and affordable plant-based alternatives.
Website: www.growthwellfoods.com
Jammy's
NOW YOU CAN HAVE YOUR DESSERT AND EAT IT TOO. At Jammy's, everything we create is delicious without the guilt, sweet without the sugar, and perfect for everyone. We take the biggest pride in sourcing the best quality ingredients that our bodies deserve (and you can pronounce), while delivering creations that are always Keto and Diabetic Friendly, Low Carb, Sugar-Free and Gluten-Free. Because we don't really fancy sugar - nor a sugar rush, nor the crash that comes after it. And quite frankly, we think we make tastier and better desserts without it anyway.
Website: www.jammys.sg
Love Handle
As Asia's first digital-led plant-based butchery, Love Handle is ready to rumble the Singapore food scene. With the country's largest curation of plant-based meats and dairy, you can choose between raw or marinated cuts and even pair them with some of our delicious condiments.
Website: www.lovehandle.sg
Nut Culture
Nut Culture is on a mission to do our part for a better, healthier, kinder, and more delicious future for us and for the generations to come. In a small creamery in the heart of Singapore, Nut Culture founder Hadas Vaknin and her team are hard at work ,24/7, tirelessly creating and perfecting magical artisan cheeses and butters out of organic and natural nuts and the healthiest of ingredients. Handcrafting the future, one cheese wheel at a time. We believe plant-based food can be absolutely delicious, indulgent and exciting without compromising on ingredients. We are committed to handcrafting delicious plant-based foods Kind, healthy and delicious food is not a myth- And we are here to prove it!
Website: www.nutculture.com
RÓA
Website: www.roa.com.sg
Shandi Global
Shandi Global meat delivers the same feel, while the flavour develops as you cook, fats released during the cooking process brings out the true feel of meat. Enjoy the company of friends and families around a barbecue pit with Shandi Global meat. After studying thousands of plants for their nutritional composition, we created a unique blend of plant ingredients which contain all amino acids, vitamins and minerals found in chicken meat. Using them in patented composition and further refine by unique isolation and enrichment process. we invented a meat substitute which matches meat to molecular level, delivering not just taste and texture but functional attributes like high digestibility and high bio availability without adding any artificial additives, chemical or chemically processed ingredients.
Website: www.shandiglobal.com
The SOS Kitchen
The SOS Kitchen originates from the hustling and bustling city country - Singapore. We are a mother-son duo who are fans of all things spicy; and are committed to showing you the spicy way of life through our vegetarian friendly and locally sourced products. Our product range includes Thai pastes, fermented sauces, chili jams and dips. We are constantly innovating and keeping afresh our passion for chillies. We believe in making cooking fun, easy and most importantly spicy! Our pastes help reduce your culinary time without compromising on the taste. Driven by what we love doing best, we hope your experience with us is equally as tasteful and spicy!
Website: www.thesoskitchen.sg
Thoughtful Food
Developed and produced in Singapore, Thoughtful's alternative meats is "25% lower in saturated fat and sodium compared to regular plant-based alternative meats" in the market. Besides being highly nutritious and tasty, as a plant-based dry solution, Thoughtful powder offers a long shelf life, hence reducing food waste and therefore Better for our planet. Once reconstituted, Thoughtful has a texture just like ground meat which can be used as a meat substitute in soups, stews, sauces, burgers, stir-fries, gyozas, meatballs, etc. With no added artificial seasonings or additives, Thoughtful can be spiced and seasoned to suit all dietary requirements, all cuisines.
Website: www.thoughtfulfood.co
Vrab Protein
The unique approach VRAB is taking is to create sustainable products not just for the environment, but also for our diets. Being used to an Asian diet, it is virtually impossible to consume plant-based burgers, nuggets, and sausages as a regular diet. VRAB products enable users to customize their food across various cuisines and cooking methods. 100% plant-based, made using yellow-pea protein, VRAB foods are low in cholesterol, convenient and delicious.
Website: www.vrabprotein.com
W0W® Noodle by Kosmode Health
W0W® Noodle is a product of KosmodeHealth Singapore, a start-up founded on scientific expertise accumulated by A/P Huang Dejian - Deputy Head of the Food Science and Technology Department of National University of Singapore.
W0W® Noodle empowers health and restores the pleasure of eating, as the world's only functional food with 0 glycaemic response, being a 0-waste food, made from upcycled barley protein and fibre, W0W® Noodle is good for the people and good for the earth.
Website: www.w0wnoodle.com
Feed9B Singapore Restaurant Week website: www.feed9b.com
Feed 9 Billion LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/showcase/feed9b/
Feed 9 Billion Official Website: www.feed9b.asia
