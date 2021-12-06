Sustainable Superfoods: Sophie's BioNutrients Aims to Replace Soy as a Commercially Viable Protein Alternative within 5 years

Sophie's Bionutrients applies a high-moisture extraction process to microalgae, accelerating the commercial viability of microalgae-based foods

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie's Bionutrients, a next-generation sustainable urban food production technology company, is shaping the future of food with high moisture extrusion (HME) technology and microalgae fermentation. This process is a revolutionary development in the plant-based protein industry. It offers a commercially viable alternative to cell-based meat production methods still in the early stages of development.



high-microalgae protein content chicken nuggets created using high-moisture extraction

Microalgae derived protein: A viable and sustainable future available today

Cell-cultured meat has been heralded around the globe as a potential alternative to conventional meat. However, the technology behind this process is relatively new, and there are still many unknowns that need to be answered before cell-based meats can be produced on an industrial scale. Cell-based meat production is also costly for consumers, with prices above the recommended USD 7 per kilogram needed to reach price parity with conventional meats.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding cell-based options and growing demand for alt-meat, microalgae fermentation is an exciting new prospect for food manufacturers and businesses seeking to create a more sustainable food supply chain — and it's available now.

"The pandemic has shown that our current means of food production and reliance on certain types of food is unsustainable. Many believe the future lies in creating new forms of protein or production methods, but this is not the case. There is no need to wait. There is no need to invest in unproven technologies. With microalgae-based foods, a sustainable future is achievable in the next 5 years using existing technologies and materials. For the first time in human history, we can grow food in a controlled and protected environment and grow enough of it to feed the population," said Eugene Wang, CEO and Founder of Sophie's Bionutrients.

Rethinking FoodTech

Over the past decade, plant-based alternatives have historically been texturized vegetable proteins (TVP), which require high-viscosity protein flour like Soy to work efficiently. Previously, no other material has come close to the flexibility of soy flour. As a result, Soy has become the dominant protein in vegetarian and vegan foods on today's market. However, Sophie's Bionutrients has unlocked the recipe for a better plant-based alternative for consumers, companies and the environment using a breakthrough combination of HME processing and microalgae fermentation.

HME processing works by altering protein structures into soluble and insoluble aggregates. Unlike TVP, HME technologies are more flexible and enable food manufacturers to use a larger spectrum of ingredients to create plant-based meat and seafood textures, such as microalgae.

Known as the "mother of all life", microalgae is one of the most nutrient-rich resources on the planet and can contain up to 70% protein , as well as polyunsaturated fatty acids, beta-carotene and an abundance of vitamins. Moreover, microalgae rank among the world's fastest-growing organisms. Some species can double their volume in six hours and can be grown almost anywhere with a low carbon footprint. Its sustainability and versatility mean that microalgae offer unlimited opportunities for natural zero-meat products that are environmentally friendly, quick to manufacture, and highly cost-effective.

A pioneer in microalgae, Sophie's Bionutrients has already harnessed this superfood for dairy-free cheese, dairy-free milk, and plant-based burger patties. It has now become the first company globally to apply HME processing to microalgae protein production on a commercial scale with its new plant-based chicken nuggets, as well as the first worldwide to produce an HME meat that has more than 60% microalgae protein content.

On 3rdDecember 2021, Sophie's BioNutrients was named a Startup Challenge Winner, in the most innovative plant based or alternative ingredient category by Food Ingredients Global during their annual FI Europe event.

About Sophies Bionutrients

Sophie's Bionutrients, a B2B food technology company, is on a mission to unleash the limitless possibilities of nature, restore our planet and eliminate food allergies. It aims to achieve this by creating plant-based, protein-rich alternatives to meat and seafood using microalgae, the mother of all animal and plant life. In 2021 the company announced to be world's first food tech company to use microalgae to develop 100% plant-based and sustainable alternative protein with the core vision that microalgae is the superfood of the future. Sophie's Bionutrients is a Foodtech 500 start-up and winner of the MassChallenge 2021. In December 2021, Sophie's BioNutrients was named the most innovative plant-based or alternative ingredient company by Food Ingredients Global.