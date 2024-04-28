Sustainable Tourism Destinations: Conservation-Based Travel Guide Series Launch

Ever Wonder Adventure launches a new travel guides series detailing the world’s top sustainable tourism destinations, including the Trans Bhutan Trial, Chiang Rai and the Golden Triangle, and Puerto Princesa.

Coinciding with the announcement, the conservation website has also launched a line of ‘Adventure Travel’ and ‘Saving Earth’ merchandise, with each purchase contributing to the development of additional travel guides. The website’s goal is to promote sustainable tourism practices, which focus on preserving the natural environment and giving back to native/local communities.

More details can be found at https://www.everwonderadventure.com/sustainable-tourism

In addition to the new travel guide series, Ever Wonder Adventure aims to draw attention to pressing environmental issues. To that end, the website also offers in-depth articles on a variety of topics, such as saving sea turtles and reducing or eliminating food waste.

“With our new travel guide series, Ever Wonder Adventure introduces you to unexplored landscapes, serene coastlines, picturesque hills, and forested towns, offering a chance to reconnect with pristine beauty,” a company representative explained. “By purchasing bespoke products, you contribute to preserving the environment and safeguarding these mesmerizing landscapes for future generations.”

A recent report from Future Market Insights values the global sustainable tourism market at over US$1.5 trillion this year. The firm projects a CAGR of 23.8% over the next 10 years, reaching a total value of US$12.8 trillion by 2034.

As Ever Wonder Adventure points out, such statistics highlight the growing awareness and interest in sustainable tourism among the traveling public. However, the firm also points out that many people do not know how best to support such activities, and the new travel guide was therefore developed to draw attention to some of the leading initiatives from all around the world.

About Ever Wonder Adventure

In support of its conservation activities, Ever Wonder Adventure has curated a growing line of apparel and travel products, including unisex t-shirts, sweatshirts, swimsuits, bikinis, yoga mats, and more. Many of the pieces are themed from destinations covered in the firm’s adventure travel series, including Thailand, Laos, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

“By choosing to purchase one of our curated, bespoke, and customized pieces, you are joining us in creating a legacy of love for our planet,” the firm continues. “It's an investment in a future where our experiences in nature are harmonious and sustainable.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://bit.ly/Buy-Sustainable-Travel

