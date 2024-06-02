Sustainable Tourism Initiative: Responsible Travel Merchandise Store Announced

As many popular travel destinations suffer from the destructive impacts of overtourism, Ever Wonder Adventure announces a new sustainable travel guide and merchandise store to promote sustainable tourism practices.

With locations such as Boracay, Venice, and Maya Bay demonstrating the risks of over tourism, a new online guide known as Ever Wonder Adventure has been launched detailing some of the world’s top sustainable travel destinations. The initiative is supported by purchases from a unique line of ‘Save Earth’ and ‘Adventure Travel’ merchandise, which can also be accessed through the website.

More details can be found at https://www.everwonderadventure.com/sustainable-tourism

Ever Wonder Adventure explains that sustainable tourism is aimed at preserving natural, cultural, and economic resources, and the concept is being adopted by an increasing number of locations all around the world. The new website is designed to educate travelers about some of the top destinations, including Puerto Princesa, Bhutan, Costa Rica, Northern Thailand’s Golden Triangle, and more.

“We have witnessed the devastating impacts of over tourism time and time again, and we’re committed to promoting more responsible travel practices,” a company representative explained. “Sustainable tourism not only protects natural wonders for future generations, it also supports local economies by promoting local businesses, artisans, and service providers.”

Following its appearance in the hit Hollywood movie The Beach, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Thailand’s Maya Bay became a case study for the dangers of over tourism. With up to 6,000 visitors per day, the clear waters, reefs, and fine white sand were all being severely eroded, and it’s estimated that boat anchors, alone, destroyed 50% of the corals in the area.

As Ever Wonder Adventure now points out, Maya Bay is also a good example of how sustainable tourism can prevent and/or reverse such damage. Following its closure from 2018 to 2022, Maya Bay has largely returned to its former condition. Visits are now carefully controlled to ensure the environment is preserved and protected, while also remaining an important contributor to the local economy.

As more travelers become aware of their environmental impact, Ever Wonder Adventure was established to offer an all-in-one resource that includes travel advice, leading destinations, and some of the world’s most pressing conservation issues. The website is self-funded and relies on contributions from its web store to develop new pieces.

“Our mission is made possible by purchases from our beautiful merchandise line,” one client recently stated. “So, if you’ve enjoyed our articles and learned something from our website, please take a moment to visit our web store. You’ll discover lots of unique and useful things to pack on your next adventure.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://bit.ly/Over-Tourism

