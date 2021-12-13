Sustenir Group Appoints Jack Moy As New Chief Executive Officer

Ushers in the next stage for the vertical farming business

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustenir, a transformative indoor vertical farming leader, has announced today Jack Moy as its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. Jack will succeed Benjamin Swan and assume full responsibilities on 1stDecember 2021. Benjamin, ex-CEO and co-founder of Sustenir, continues to play an important role on the Board of Directors.

Jack began his journey as Head of Sales at Sustenir in 2017 and has since been instrumental in growing the business exponentially through strategic partnerships and operational excellence.

He will continue to spearhead Sustenir's transformation from high-tech indoor grower to an ubiquitous consumer brand in Asia. By investing locally in farms built no more than 60 minutes from city centres, Sustenir has unlocked disproportionate growth whilst strengthening local food resilience in the cities it operates in.

"Jack has a remarkable ability to understand market trends and to lead his organisation to execute effectively in seizing growth opportunities," said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, Executive Chairman of Sustenir Group. "His strong operational skills, great business insights and successful track record will be pivotal in continuing Sustenir's exponential expansion. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank Benjamin for his remarkable dedication to Sustenir and for the strong legacy left to his successor."

Prior to joining Sustenir, Jack started his career at Unilever. He unlocked new revenue streams and turned around performance-challenged business units by positioning them at the forefront of the eCommerce transformation in Southeast Asia.

In his new role at the helm, Jack's mission in Sustenir is to continue the business' positive impact in urban circular economies, as well as drive its new Superfoods ambition. By growing the freshest, most nutritious produce at the heart of demand, Sustenir aims to enable consumers to eat better quality leafy greens and benefit from improved healthspans.

"Having worked closely with our founders to transform the business into a high value technology-led consumer brand, I am grateful to be able to lead Sustenir's future ambitions," said Jack. "Increasingly, as consumers demand healthier, fresher options in their cities, Sustenir is well positioned to provide deliciously nutritious and 100% clean produce through our advanced technology and processes. We look forward to deepening our presence in existing markets, expanding to more cities across Asia, and providing the freshest superfoods so consumers can not only eat better but live longer and better."

About Sustenir

Sustenir grows 100% clean superfoods. The company's delicious, highly nutritious leafy greens are grown all-year round regardless of climate, free of pesticides and external pollutants. Sustenir's vision is to nourish people and planet, one leaf at a time. By building smart vertical farms at the heart of demand in urban populations, they aim to minimise carbon footprint whilst maximising impact in local communities.

