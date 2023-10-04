Sventech INC Celebrates 20 Years of Laser Innovation and Announces Commitment to Luxar LX 20 Support Services

Sventech INC is thrilled to commemorate its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of innovation and success in the laser industry. As part of this milestone celebration, we reaffirm its commitment to excellence by announcing continued support and repair services for the Luxar LX 20 units.

—

Sventech INC, a leading provider of laser technology solutions, is thrilled to commemorate its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of innovation and success in the laser industry. As part of this milestone celebration, we reaffirm its commitment to excellence by announcing continued support and repair services for the Luxar LX 20 units. The Nova Pulse and AccuVetwhich units have been recently discontinued by the manufacturer.

As a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction, we are pleased to announce that despite the discontinuation of the Luxar LX 20 laser, our techs will continue to provide repair and support services for existing users. We understand that many customers have come to rely on the Luxar LX 20 for its reliability and versatility, and we are committed to ensuring their equipment remains operational and efficient.

Our technicians have a strong track record of offering comprehensive repair services for a wide range of discontinued laser systems. The team of highly skilled technicians possess the expertise and experience necessary to diagnose, repair, and maintain Luxar LX 20 units, ensuring their longevity and optimal performance.

As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, we will also maintain an inventory of spare parts for the Luxar LX 20, ensuring a seamless repair process and minimizing downtime for our valued customers. Additionally, our customer support team is readily available to address any questions or concerns related to the Luxar LX 20 laser, offering technical assistance and guidance as needed.

Sventech would like to express our sincere gratitude to our loyal customers, partners, and stakeholders who have been instrumental in our success over the past 20 years. We recognize the importance of fostering strong relationships, delivering exceptional service, and are committed to continuing to exceed your expectations.

On this momentous occasion of our 20th anniversary, we celebrate the accomplishments of the past while eagerly anticipating the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Sventech Lasers is proud to have made a significant impact on the laser industry. We are excited to continue serving our customers with unwavering dedication and exceptional service. Experience for yourself the diffence working with the laser specialists our attitude and ingenuity sets us apart.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Sventech

847-838-5273

Email- mail@sventechlasers.com

https://sventechdentallaser.com

https://www.sventechlasers.com

News Source: Pinion Newswire

Contact Info:

Name: Aaron Sven

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sventech

Website: https://www.sventechlasers.com



Release ID: 89108020

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.