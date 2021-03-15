SVIN MT2020+ and Medtronic Enter New Partnership to Advance Stroke Care Globally

MEDTRONIC AND SVIN MT2020+ - TRANSFORMING STROKE CARE TOGETHER

Minneapolis - Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021 - Medtronic and SVIN Mission Thrombectomy 2020+ (MT2020+) are pleased to announce a new and exclusive partnership on the IMMEDIATE program to advance stroke care globally. Together, Medtronic and MT2020+ aim to break down barriers to treatment and improve stroke systems of care - enhancing lives worldwide.





Image 1



To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7833/77072_svincaptureenhanced.jpg

Stroke is the second leading cause of death and a major cause of disability worldwide. This year alone, 14.5 million people will suffer from a stroke and 5.5 million people will die from one, contributing to 116 million years of healthy life lost.1 Research has highlighted major inequities in acute stroke treatment, with life-saving therapies unavailable to the majority of low and middle-income countries. The socioeconomic impact of stroke is also considerable: on average, stroke care accounts for ~3 percent of total healthcare expenditures.2

It's time to make a difference - it's time for change.

This unique partnership between MT2020+ and Medtronic will combine specialist expertise from both organizations, thereby transforming and advancing a new standard of care in stroke treatment.

"I am really excited about the tremendous potential of the SVIN Mission Thrombectomy 2020+ (MT2020+) and Medtronic partnership to strengthen stroke systems in several pilot countries around the world, to accelerate access to mechanical thrombectomy for stroke," said Dileep R. Yavagal, MD, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery at University of Miami Hospital. "This program could set an example for successful approaches to rapidly diminish the 'thrombectomy gap' in a given region that leaves too many stroke patients disabled for life that could have been functionally independent with timely thrombectomy."

MT2020+ is a global, non-profit, multi-stakeholder alliance, initiated by the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN). Its aim is to speed up access to emergency mechanical thrombectomy (MT) surgery for treatment of large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke, utilizing public health tools and interventional practices and models.

Medtronic is a global leader in healthcare, working with governments, providers, health systems, and non-profits in more than 150 countries. Its therapies improve the lives of more than two people every second. The company is focused on alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life - ensuring everyone gets the quality healthcare they deserve. Since Medtronic's launch of the first stent retriever back in 2009, and involvement in the five landmark stroke clinical trials which showed reduced post-stroke disability and increased functional independence among patients treated with Mechanical Thrombectomy, Medtronic's commitment to fighting stroke and bringing medical innovations to patients only continues to grow.

You can only improve what you can measure.

Medtronic and MT2020+ are committed to advancing a new standard in stroke care, supported by scientific evidence. Research shows a system of care that reduces stroke-related deaths by just 2-3% annually can save as many as 400,000 lives.3

The goal of the IMMEDIATE program is to create a comprehensive, yet customizable solution with measurable outcomes. This global initiative will be built around five critical pillars. Optimization of the patient pathway from symptom onset to rehabilitation. Delivery of specialized training for all stakeholders involved, including the exchange of best practices. Providing access to the latest, innovative technologies. Developing regionalized, value-based health economic models, and influencing healthcare policy reform to promote change.

"We're equally as excited to embark on this journey with MT2020+. Three years ago, we piloted the IMMEDIATE program in collaboration with physician leaders which addressed the local barriers to stroke care in select markets. We saw first-hand the impact this had in underserved countries in improving state-wide protocols, government awareness, hospital workflow efficiency and infrastructure, and times to treatment. We believe with the combined effort, expertise and resources of both Medtronic and MT2020+, we can further expand this program into other regions and have an even greater worldwide impact on the state of stroke care," said Dan Volz, President of Medtronic's Neurovascular Business. "Medtronic's global expertise mainly lies in enhancing procedural efficiency and outcomes, however, we aim to go beyond that and address the challenges presented throughout the entire patient journey from symptom onset to recovery."

This is a significant opportunity to make a positive impact in stroke care and to alleviate the unbalanced stroke burden in low- and middle-income countries. Both Medtronic and MT2020+ are delighted to officially announce this partnership. They look forward to establishing a global best practice that will enhance patient care and improve lives.

References:

World Stroke Organization. Why stroke matters. World-Stroke. https://www.world-stroke.org/world-stroke-day-campaign/why-stroke-matters . Accessed Feb. 26, 2021 . Evers SM, Struijs JN, Ament AJ, van Genugten ML, Jager JH, van den Bos GA. International comparison of stroke cost studies. Stroke. 2004 May;35(5):1209-15. doi: 10.1161/01.STR.0000125860.48180.48. Epub 2004 Apr 8. PMID: 15073405. Adeoye O, Nystrom K, Yavagal D, et al. "Recommendations for the Establishment of Stroke Systems of Care: A 2019 Update". Stroke. 2019;50:e187-e210. https://doi.org/10.1161/STR.0000000000000173 .

For more information about the SVIN MT2020+ and Medtronic's partnership, please contact Jennifer Potter-Vig, PhD, Executive Director, at the SVIN Executive Office, at jennifer@svin.org .

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yeFCZPxHSem0RmxQoCuOlg