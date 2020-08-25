SweeGen and CCFT Group Forge Joint Venture to Distribute Stevia Sweeteners in China One of China’s largest sugar providers will expand access to SweeGen’s Non-GMO Bestevia® stevia sweeteners in the country. GlobeNewswire August 25, 2020

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SweeGen announced its joint venture with the China Commercial Foreign Trade Group (CCFT) as the strategic partner to distribute Bestevia® next generation non-GMO zero-calorie stevia sweeteners through its extensive distribution channels in China.

CCFT’s affiliate company China Commerce Sugar Industry Co. is one of the largest sugar distributors and trading partners internationally. The joint venture will transform the sugar market by providing food and beverage manufacturers in China with the highly sought-after sugar reduction solutions from Sweegen.

SweeGen’s Bestevia® Taste Solutions proprietary taste and sweetener platform offers solutions for food and beverage applications across the spectrum, including beverages, dairy, confectionery, bakery and sauces. The platform features the exclusive Bestevia® e+ stevia sweeteners as well as other next generation ingredients like Reb M. Bestevia Taste Solutions deliver the industry’s most cost-effective and best tasting complete sugar reduction options.

SweeGen’s advanced technology of bioconversion of the stevia leaf results in sustainable products with a taste closest to sugar. Unlike other production methods, SweeGen’s bioconversion process starts with stevia leaf extract. The company’s proprietary process enables efficient land use and supports farmers by using their stevia leaves.

The strategic partnership with CCFT comes at a time when SweeGen is expanding its regional applications capabilities around the globe to support and collaborate closely with its customers to enable unique local solutions. Stevia distributorship in China is in line with SweeGen’s mission to help reduce sugar and artificial sweeteners in the global diet.

China consumes approximately 15 million tons of sugar annually. Growing health problems linked to obesity and diabetes are a concern to government health officials. Sugar intake is expected to decrease because of China’s “Healthy China 2030” initiative to reduce sugar consumption by at least 17 percent.

Non-GMO stevia sweeteners have led the way in replacing sugar in foods and beverages, nutritional and personal care products, pharmaceuticals and many other market products world-wide.

About SweeGen

SweeGen provides sweet taste solutions for food and beverage manufacturers.

We are on a mission to reduce the sugar and artificial sweeteners in our global diet. Partnering with customers, we create delicious zero sugar products that consumers love. With the best next-generation stevia sweeteners in our portfolio such as Bestevia® e+, Bestevia® Reb M, and Bestevia® Reb D along with our deep knowledge of flavor modulators and texturants, SweeGen delivers market-leading solutions that customers want and consumers prefer. www.sweegen.com

About China Commercial Foreign Trade Group (CCFT)

