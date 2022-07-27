SWEET MEMORIES AND NOSTALGIA - CLAUDE X UNCLE CHIENG

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no longer a secret that Claude is coming to Singapore! Having successfully endured the pandemic, they emerged with bigger dreams and finally landed in the Merlion Country. Awaiting for the day of the store opening to come, the Indonesian-based fashion brand decided to tease us with something sweet and bring back our childhood nostalgia.



Uncle Chieng (left) and Tommy Budihardjo (right)

"As an Indonesian, one of the things I remember most when reminiscing my childhood moments is my parents taking me to eat ice-cream on a hot summers day at Uncle Chieng, just before entering Takashimaya S.C.", said Tommy Budihardjo, the Co-Founder of Claude. Unsurprisingly, 57 full whole years in bringing joy and happiness to thousands of passers-by daily, secured Uncle Chieng as a Singaporean icon and an establishment Indonesians hold dear in their hearts.

Ambitiously, the brand famous for their pleats and it's gen-z style sub-brand, Everyday by Claude, revamped Uncle Chieng's cart with grandiose flower arrangements and plenty of lilac that just screams, "Wow…". Encouraging everyone to take pictures and promote the Singaporean icon along with the soon to be officially opened, Claude Singapore Store located at Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City #B1-15.

"Claude x Uncle Chieng, is literally a project that is personal to me and the start of something even greater for Claude", Tommy said. Truly an exciting intro to remember just before the opening of Claude store this upcoming July 29th, with more surprises awaits. In addition, Claude will be giving away free ice-cream daily to the first 200 people visiting Uncle Chieng Orchard from July 20th until July 26th 2022.

