Swift Day Surgery and Zulekha Hospital Establish New Centre for Minimally Invasive Laser Surgery in Dubai

Swift Day Surgery is highly regarded for its advanced minimally invasive laser surgery techniques, which provide patients with swift recovery and minimal downtime.

Swift Day Surgery is delighted to announce a new partnership with Zulekha Hospital to establish a Centre of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Laser Surgery in Dubai. This cutting-edge facility is set to introduce advanced laser proctology treatments, catering to the healthcare needs of both residents in Dubai and nearby areas. The partnership was officially signed in the presence of Karan Rekhi, Managing Director of Swift Day Surgery, and Mr. Zoaib Nomani, Senior Vice President Zulekha Healthcare Group.

Mr. Zoaib Nomani, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Swift Day Surgery in establishing the Centre of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Laser Surgery. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare solutions to our community. By incorporating advanced technology, we can offer our patients enhanced precision, reduced recovery times, and superior clinical outcomes. This initiative represents a significant advancement in our continuous efforts to provide innovative, patient-centered care in Dubai."

Karan Rekhi, Managing Director of Swift Day Surgery, shared, "We are delighted to introduce laser treatments that span various medical specialties. Initially, our emphasis will be on proctology, addressing conditions like haemorrhoids, anal fissures, and anal fistulas, along with vascular procedures for varicose and spider veins. As we move forward, we are excited to further expand our offerings and continue delivering innovative healthcare solutions”.

“Swift Day Surgery is highly regarded for its advanced minimally invasive laser surgery techniques, which provide patients with swift recovery and minimal downtime. Utilizing Biolitec's innovative laser technology, these procedures are performed under local anesthesia or sedation, ensuring both precision and patient comfort.” Mr. Rekhi added.

The adoption of minimally invasive laser treatments heralds a new era in healthcare, offering precise and safe medical solutions. These treatments are becoming the preferred choice for patients seeking effective care without the drawbacks of traditional surgery, ensuring targeted treatment, reduced complication risks, and faster recovery times.

