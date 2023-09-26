Swiggy's Mysore Food Guide: Uncover the Best Non-Veg Eateries

Explore Mysore's diverse non-veg cuisine, from spicy curries to biryani, conveniently.

Southern states of India have always been fascinating for the people from the rest of India. South India is blessed with lush green landscapes, spices, beaches, and above all their vibrant culture & generous people. Karnataka is a south Indian state famous for its beautiful landscapes, delicious cuisine, and vibrant culture. Mysore is one of the most famous cities of Karnataka after its capital Bangalore. Some other names of this city are ‘Mysuru’ and ‘City of Palaces’ and it is very rich in culture & architecture. This city has a perfect blend of modernity & old-world charm and these aesthetics are the reason so many tourists are attracted to this beautiful city. Apart from the culture and architecture the city is also famous for the delicious food served in the best restaurants in Mysore.

The food of Mysore is flavorful and diverse, never disappointing the many tourists visiting the city. The food has a strong influence of South Indian flavors but there are also so many international cuisines served by the cafes & restaurants of Mysore. These restaurants offer traditional South Indian dishes like vada, idli, dosa, and Mysore pak but along with them, there are many fusion & international delicacies offered on their menus. When we talk about the food of Mysore, we mainly discuss Mysore Pak, what we forget about is the savory meaty traits the city has to offer.

The Non-Vegetarian Cuisine of Mysore

The culinary heritage of Mysore dates back centuries, and there are so many delectable non-veg dishes that are a part of the menus of the best non-vegetarian restaurants in Mysore. There are so many traditional vegetarian delicacies in this city in Karnataka that are famous, it doesn't disappoint when it comes to non-vegetarian food. Let’s take a look at various non-vegetarian dishes from the menus of restaurants in Mysore:

Non-veg curries with Raggi Mudde:

When you pair Non-veg curries with the Ragi Mudde which is a staple food of Karnataka you can authentically enjoy the non-veg delicacies. Ragi Mudde are soft balls made out of Ragi and can be paired with various vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. This staple is commonly enjoyed with mutton curry and chicken curry and is one of the favorite combinations for non-vegetarian folks of Karnataka.

Nati Koli curry:

The Nati Koli curry is a chicken curry made using country chicken or free-range chicken. Famous for textured meat and robust flavor this is a dish enjoyed by foodies all over Karnataka. It has a perfect blend of coconut, spices, and textured chicken and is a must-try if you are visiting the best non-vegetarian restaurants in Mysore.

Mutton Sukka:

This is a dry & spicy mutton curry that is a famous non-veg dish in Karnataka. It is made by marinating the mutton with ground spices and cooking until the meat is tender. The result of this recipe is delicious & flavorful and very popular among non-vegetarians of South India.

Koli Saru:

This a famous chicken delicacy of Karnataka popular among the people who enjoy spicy non-veg food in Mysore. This spicy chicken curry is prepared with coconut, tamarind juice, and local spices and is best served with rice. Curries like Koli Saru are the essence of authentic South Indian non-veg food and are very popular among the tourists who visit this beautiful city.

Chicken Chilly:

It is not a traditional dish from Mysore, but this Indo-Chinese delicacy is one of the most ordered dishes from the non-veg restaurants in Mysore. This dish is made with fried chicken in a gravy of soy sauce, chili sauce, veggies, and spices. It is not only available in Chinese restaurants but also available in fine dining restaurants and cafes in the city.

Kundapur Chicken:

Another popular chicken delicacy in Mysore, this is a dish inspired by the beachy coastal town of Kundapur. Kundapur chicken is made by marinating chicken in tangy spices and cooking it in coconut milk till the meat is tender. The coconut milk gives it a creamy texture making it one of the favorite coconut milk-based chicken curries all over South India.

Fish Curry:

Mysore boasts quality seafood options being close to the coastline. The fish curry served in non-vegetarian restaurants in Mysore is often made with locally caught fish, coconut, tamarind, and aromatic spices and served with rice or bread of your choice. Seafood lovers of Mysore are crazy after this flavorful curry.

Mysorean Chicken Curry:

This is yet another local dish that is highly popular among the local folks and the tourists visiting Mysore. This is made with aromatic spices and coconut and is best served with rice or bread of your choice. Such dishes that are originally from Mysore are the best choice if you are a tourist and want to explore the local delicacies of this city.

Mysorean Biryani:

Everyone is familiar with Hyderabadi biryani so much that many people don’t know about Mysore Biryani. This is a variation of classic biryani popularly served in Mysore restaurants. It can be made either with mutton or chicken and is best served with raita. The spice blend used in this biryani is authentically from Mysore and has a distinctive taste.

Conclusion

