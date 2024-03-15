SwimHub Expands Swimming Lessons to Multiple New Locations Across Singapore

SwimHub expands its swimming lessons to over 20 new locations across Singapore, enhancing accessibility and catering to growing demand. Covering areas like Hougang and Yishun, this move underlines SwimHub's commitment to inclusive, quality swimming education for diverse skill levels and age groups.

—

In a significant move to make swimming accessible to all, SwimHub announces the opening of new classes in over 20 locations citywide.



SwimHub, a premier provider of swimming lessons in Singapore, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its swimming lesson programmes to more than 20 new locations across Singapore, marking a milestone in its mission to make swimming accessible to everyone. This strategic expansion extends to Hougang, Punggol, Serangoon, Yishun, Woodlands and many more, significantly enhancing the availability of quality swimming instruction within easy reach of Singaporeans everywhere.



Committed to fostering a love for swimming and recognising its importance as a life-saving skill, SwimHub has consistently delivered exceptional swimming education. By extending its footprint to include locations like Tampines, Pasir Ris, Bedok and Bukit Batok, SwimHub is primed to cater to the increasing demand for accessible, professional and enjoyable swimming lessons tailored to every age group and skill level.



SwimHub has chosen each new site carefully, considering community needs and the desire to provide a welcoming, inclusive environment where learners of all backgrounds can come together to achieve their swimming goals. From engaging toddlers in their first splash to refining the strokes of competitive adult swimmers, SwimHub's proprietary curriculum is designed to deliver personalised, results-oriented training that aligns with each student's unique pace and learning style.



Furthermore, SwimHub's expansion brings with it innovative teaching methodologies and the latest in aquatic safety protocols, ensuring that every lesson is educational, safe and aligned with global best practices. The company's team of certified and experienced instructors is passionate about sharing their love for swimming and equipped with the skills to inspire confidence and excellence in every student.



With a vision to teach swimming and cultivate a community of water-safe, confident swimmers, SwimHub's initiative to broaden its reach across Singapore reflects its dedication to excellence, inclusion and accessibility in swimming education. Parents looking for quality swimming classes for kids, adults aiming to conquer their fear of water or anyone in between, will find SwimHub's expanded offerings invaluable.

About the company: Founded on the principles of commitment and excellence, SwimHub is dedicated to exceeding the passion for swimming by encouraging community members of all ages to learn and enjoy this essential skill. Offering a range of swimming classes for kids, toddlers and adults, SwimHub operates in public swimming complexes and private condos across Singapore. With a focus on fun, health, and safety, SwimHub's team of expert instructors ensures that learning to swim is an enjoyable and rewarding experience for everyone.

Contact Info:

Name: Diong Kah Kien

Email: Send Email

Organization: SwimHub

Address: 10, ADMIRALTY STREET, #04-66, NORTH LINK BUILDING, SINGAPORE 757695

Phone: +65 9698 4799

Website: https://www.swimhub.com.sg/



Release ID: 89124116

