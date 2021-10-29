Swiss Based Retail Crypto Company DSFR LLC Announces Its Strategic Partnership with tibc

DSFR has completed its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Latoken 10th October 2021 listed to trade in Latoken and coinsbit.io Exchanges



The DSFR blockchain project focuses on bringing crypto adoption to the retail industry. The blockchain platform has an extensive ecosystem that consists of an integrated payment system that consists of a Crypto POS, a prepaid card and a crypto gateway.



Merchants can easily deploy these products into their eCommerce systems to accept crypto payments within minutes. DSFR token is a key feature of this ecosystem, and users can shop at discounted prices in supported stores and get cashback using the token.



DSFR has also partnered with Swiss-based crypto service provider TIBC to list its token within its ecosystem. With this strategic collaboration, thousands of people will be able to buy DSFR tokens from TIBC POS and ATMs across Switzerland and Europe.



Users will be able to directly top up their DSFR wallets by simply scanning their wallet QR and completing transactions. TIBC has Crypto ATMs across Europe and plans to increase this number to 1000+ machines by the end of 2022. This development is a huge boost towards adoption and brings about increased utility for DSFR tokens.

