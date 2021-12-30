YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- December is a very special month for Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta. This December, Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta step on fifth (5th) years operating. After successfully in a series of 5th Anniversary events on last December 11th 2021, Management of Swiss-belboutique Yogyakarta shared their love and care in commemorating of Christmas Day.



Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta Distributed Aid to Orphanage and Nursing Homes

On Tuesday, December 28th 2021, Management and Staff representative of Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta visited GKJ Gondokusuman Yogyakarta to share their love with orpanages and nursing homes unter the auspices of GKJ Gondokusuman. Hotel management was well welcomed by the representative from the Church, Soewondo and several administratios of orphanages and nursing homes. On this special occasion, General Manager of Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta, Nungrudin Sukmawati was also present in the activity accompanied by all Head of Department and Sales & Marketing Team of Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta. On this ocassions, Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta distributed aid to Panti Asuhan Rekso Putra, Panti Asuhan Rekso Putri and Panti Wreda Perandan Padudan. Hotel management was distributed 200 kg of rice, 40kg of sugar, 100 boxes of tea bags, 400 sachets of powdered milk, 40 boxes noodles and cash in amount IDR 9.000.000 (nine million rupiahs) for all orphanages.

This activity was carried out to increase brotherly relationship between Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta and the surrounding community, especially in the joyous atmosphere of this Christmas. "We hope that this caring program from us can be useful for the operational of each orphanage, especially during the current pandemic situasions. We have to care to each other, support our other brothers and sisters in need," said Leno Christiannaldo – Assistant Public Relations Manager of Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta.

"This is also a form if our gratitude because we have entered our fifth year by going through various challenges and obstacles in hospitality industry, especially in the current situations. We have been able to survive until now because of the support from kind people around us for that we held this activity so that we do not stop praying for Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta," concluded Nungrudin Sukmawati – General Manager of Swiss-Belboutique Yogyakarta.

