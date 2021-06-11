Swiss Deeptech Startups Win Accolades at China's Leading Consumer Tech Show

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the tradition of Swiss startups pitching at the biggest tech expos around the globe, Switzerland kicked off the new swisstech China series starting with the national startup pavilion at Consumer Technology & Innovation Show (CTIS) 2021 from June 9 - 11, 2021. The Best of CTIS Innovation Award was bestowed upon three out of the five startups participating on-site.

Swiss startups took the stage at the Consumer Technology & Innovation Show (CTIS), a leading consumer tech and innovation expo with over 80,000 visitors and more than 3,000 exhibiting booths at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from June 9 - 11, 2021. 18 leading Swiss startups in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, software, autonomous navigation, biometry, AR, quality control system, lifestyle technology, EnergyTech, HealthTech, FoodTech, Edtech and TravelTech joined the CTIS 2021 physically or virtually to showcase Swiss excellence in tech and innovation.



swisstech pavilion © Consumer Technology & Innovation Show

Due to restricted international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, five startups joined the pavilion physically at CTIS 2021: Flyability, Fixposition, holo|one, ScanTrust, and STOR-H Technologies; while 13 startups participated virtually: Aitonomi, Animatico, collectID, farmer connect, FlavorWiki, GlobalID, IDUN Technologies, Kemiex, LocalBini, QUBS, Scientific Visual, SKEO and TravelerFirst by Smartorus. «gotthard», the driverless electric racing car from the family of world record-breaking EVs, built by the ETH Zurich AMZ Formula Student team was also showcased at the primely-located swisstech pavilion.

The Swiss startup team at CTIS 2021 were spotlighted at the Global Startup Launchpad Demo Day on June 9. The Consumer Technology & Innovation Show holds the Best of CTIS Innovation Awards to honor ground-breaking products, services, and technologies that define the future of the consumer technology industry. The Best of CTIS Award was bestowed upon three out of the five Swiss startups participating physically at the swisstech pavilion. Fixposition, holo|one and STOR-H were recognized for their breakthroughs in Innovation, AR/VR and Green Technology respectively.



Best of CTIS Winners © Swissnex in China

"Swiss innovation enjoys an excellent reputation abroad as Switzerland has been consistently ranked as the world's most innovative country for the past decade" said Dr. Felix Moesner, Science Consul and CEO of Swissnex in China. "These young, tech-savvy Swiss entrepreneurs you see here today came from our world-class education, research and innovation ecosystem. They are here to showcase their pioneering solutions to solve tomorrow's global challenges."

On June 30, the 18 participating startups will pitch their products and services at an exclusive online swisstech pitchinar, to form game-changing partnerships and facilitate their market entry ambitions in the world's fastest-growing innovation ecosystem. The swisstech China series will also be present at Tech-G Shanghai International Consumer Electronics Show from October 14 - 16, and at China Hi-Tech Fair from November 17 - 21 in Shenzhen.

The swisstech China series is organized by Swissnex in China and swisstech in partnership with ETH Zürich, EPFL, Innovaud, Greater Zurich Area, Switzerland Innovation, and the swisstech campaign partners Presence Switzerland, Switzerland Global Enterprise, Innosuisse, digitalswitzerland and Swissnex.

Further information on the swisstech China series:

https://www.swisstech-china.com/swisstech-series

CTIS 2021 swisstech pavilion participating startups

Aitonomi | Torsten Scholl | aitonomi.com Robotics

Automating Industrial, Urban, and Rural Logistics

Automating Industrial, Urban, and Rural Logistics Animatico | Sven Naef | animati.co Interactive Avatars and AI

AI Characters for the Next-generation Customer Experience

AI Characters for the Next-generation Customer Experience collectID | David Geisser | collectid.com Software

Product Authenticity and Transparency Ecosystem

Product Authenticity and Transparency Ecosystem farmer connect | Michael Chrisment | farmerconnect.com Softwar

Transformative Technology Provider

Transformative Technology Provider Fixposition | Zhenzhong Su | fixposition.com Autonomous Navigation

Precise Positioning Everywhere

Precise Positioning Everywhere Flavorwiki | Daniel Protz | flavorwiki.com Software

Agile Technology for Complete, Global Insights

Agile Technology for Complete, Global Insights Flyability | Patrick Thevoz | flyability.com Drone / Aviation/ Robotics

Drone for Inaccessible Places

Drone for Inaccessible Places Global ID | Lambert Sonna | globalid.swiss Biometry / Security

Ethical Biometric Authentication to Safeguard Identity and Privacy

Ethical Biometric Authentication to Safeguard Identity and Privacy holo|one | Sven Brunner | holo-one.com AR/ MR

The Augmented Reality Standard for Enterprises

The Augmented Reality Standard for Enterprises IDUN Technologies | Simon Bachmann | iduntechnologies.ch Lifestyle Technology

Electrodes for Biometric Wearables

Electrodes for Biometric Wearables Kemiex | Oriol Saludes | kemiex.com HealthTech / FoodTech

Digital Solution for Exchanging Raw Materials

Digital Solution for Exchanging Raw Materials LocalBini | Mateusz Mierzwinski | localbini.com AR / VR

Unlocking new possibilities for people to get together and entertain themselves beyond physical boundaries

Unlocking new possibilities for people to get together and entertain themselves beyond physical boundaries QUBS | Hayri Bulman | qubs.toys EdTech

Empowering Children to be Creators

Empowering Children to be Creators ScanTrust | Nathan J. Anderson | scantrust.com Software / Consultancy / Security

A Connected Goods and Packaging Platform

A Connected Goods and Packaging Platform Scientific Visual | Frédéric Falise | scientificvisual.ch Quality Control Systems

Automated Quality Inspection in Industrial Crystals

Automated Quality Inspection in Industrial Crystals SKEO | Martin Kawalski | snowcookiesports.com Lifestyle Technology

Smart Skiing System

Smart Skiing System Smartorus | Jose Caceres Blundi | travelerfirst.eu TravelTech

Revolutionizing the Process of Air Travelling Compensation

Revolutionizing the Process of Air Travelling Compensation STOR-H | Qianwen Du | stor-h.com EnergyTech / Green Mobility

The New Energy Standard for Green Mobility

About swisstech Campaign

The swisstech campaign is a public-private partnership supported by Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, the swissnex network, digitalswitzerland and Switzerland Global Enterprise. The campaign aims to raise Switzerland's profile as an innovative location for business and to promote the visibility of Swiss companies and universities abroad.

About Swissnex in China

Swissnex in China is the Science Consulate of Switzerland in China. As part of the Swissnex global network, we connect Switzerland, China and the world in science, research, education and innovation. Our mission is to support the outreach and active engagement of our partners in the international exchange of knowledge, ideas and talent. The five main Swissnex locations are established in some of the world's most innovative regions: Boston, Brazil, China, India and San Francisco. Swissnex is an initiative of the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation of Switzerland and is part of the Swiss Confederation's network abroad managed by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

