Swiss Security Solutions LLC rejected investment of Minimum US$ 25 Million and Maximum US$ 200 Million from U.S.A. investment group and started the conversion in Swiss Security Solutions Ltd.

The Investment Committee of the Swiss Security Solutions LLC has decided to reject the investment of a minimum of US$ 25 Million and a Maximum of US$ 200 Million from the U.S.A. investment group (Reverse Merger SPAC ICO Scheme). The family of funds and investment vehicles provides the U.S.A. investment group and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.

At the same meeting, the Association of Security Professionals and Experts www.bfvssp.org as 100% owner of the company approved the plan of conversion from Swiss Security Solutions LLC to Swiss Security Solutions Ltd. Swiss Security Solutions LLC filed articles of conversion and filed the appropriate formation documents for the new entity, Swiss Security Solutions Ltd. The payment of the additional capital needed for the formation of the Ltd. is ordered by the bank and will be registered at Zurich Trade Registry.

According to the Investment Committee Minutes, the minimum value of the Swiss Security Solutions LLC with revenue is US$ 25 Million, and the minimum value of the Swiss Security Solutions LLC as the cost to duplicate is US$ 50 Million. Swiss Security Solutions LLC was more than three times pronounced as one of the best Start-up companies in Zurich, Switzerland.



For more information, how to invest in Swiss Security Solutions, one of the leading security, intelligence and defence corporations, please visit Investor Relations Webpage and fill the Investment Online Form.



About Swiss Security Solutions LLC: Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence, and defence solutions, services, and systems to help, serve, secure and care for the people, businesses, and public in our communities, and to make our private, business and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, we firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. They offer suitable integral security, intelligence, and defence solutions from a single source. They guarantee you 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI). 45 billion US dollars were investigated and secured by Swiss Security Solutions LLC, announced Executive Board at the last meeting and press conference from the date 29th April 2022.



