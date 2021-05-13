Sword GRC Has Been Named a 2021 'Technology Leader' in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for GRC Platforms

Sword GRC's positioning is based upon technology excellence and customer impact.

Maidenhead, England - Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021 - Enterprise risk management software specialist, Sword GRC has been positioned as a 'Technology Leader' in the SPARK Matrix: Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, 2021 published by analyst firm, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. A market leader in the global GRC space, Sword GRC was amongst a number of technology providers that were evaluated for technology excellence and customer impact.







Sword GRC's best-in-class ERM solutions put risk, governance and compliance management at the heart of strategic and operational decision-making, enabling customers within core markets of infrastructure, energy, aerospace and defense, construction and government to achieve both project and longer-term strategic business objectives. Sword GRC believes that its attainment of 'Technology Leader' ranking in the SPARK Matrix for GRC Platforms, 2021 is based on its commitment to technological innovation and ability to understand and address the diverse risk, governance and compliance challenges of its customers with proven solutions that drive time-to-value.



Commenting on the positioning, Sword GRC VP of Marketing, Keith Ricketts said: "We're proud to be recognised as a 'Technology Leader' in the SPARK Matrix: GRC Platforms, 2021, sitting alongside other global brands such as IBM. Sword GRC invests heavily in driving innovation for its customer base and this latest accolade is testament to our ability to understand our customers' complex GRC needs and equip them with the technologies that underpin successful outcomes at project and enterprise levels."



Active Risk Manager, Sword GRC's award-winning risk management platform is trusted by numerous global organizations, including seven of the largest companies in the aerospace and defense space, and four of the biggest US federal agencies. These organizations rely on ARM's technological innovation to support their pioneering and often extraordinary projects and initiatives.



According to Divya Baranawal, Research Director at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions: "Sword GRC's configurable GRC platform offers comprehensive functional capabilities with multiple out-of-the-box GRC functionality, enabling organizations to efficiently manage risk, compliance, policies, audits and governance processes. The platform offers a single, unified views of risks to support and drive strategic business growth." Divya further adds: "Sword GRC, with its strong technology capabilities and customer value proposition demonstrated by its impressive customer reference, has received strong overall ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Sword GRC is positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of GRC Platforms market."

About Sword GRC



Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.



With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management.



Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.



