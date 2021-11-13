Syfe's Dhruv Arora and Samantha Horton Wins Top Accolades at the 2021 Singapore FinTech Festival Global FinTech Awards

Founder and CEO of Syfe, Dhruv Arora , and Samantha Horton , VP of Business Development, secured the awards for Top 10 FinTech Leaders and Women in FinTech respectively

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syfe, a digital wealth management platform headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), announces today that its Founder and CEO, Dhruv Arora, as well as Vice President (VP) of Business Development, Samantha Horton, have won top accolades at the prestigious 2021 Singapore Fintech Festival Global FinTech Awards. Dhruv clinched the Top 10 FinTech Leaders Award and Samantha was one of three women leaders who was presented the Women in FinTech Award.

Launched in July 2019, Syfe is building the next generation of financial solutions for individuals across Asia. Its mission is to transform the way people manage their money and make high quality wealth management services affordable and accessible to all. Using proprietary technology, Syfe offers personalised and custom portfolios, enabling users to fulfil their financial goals.

"It is an honour to be included in this award, alongside the other leaders who are making a big impact in the fintech industry. The global pandemic has fundamentally changed many behaviours and spurred many people to think deeper about the importance of investing. I'm glad that Syfe is able to play a pivotal role in this tectonic shift that is taking place and that we are able to serve the needs of many investors who want an easy, affordable and accessible way to grow their money," said Dhruv Arora, Founder and CEO, Syfe.

"Building Syfe with the current management team has been nothing short of a fruitful journey. We are trying to build a great financial services company that enables anyone and everyone to invest, and we must not leave out women investors as a key audience. Currently, 45% of Syfe's workforce in Singapore are women. With greater representation, I believe we can build a vibrant and diverse fintech ecosystem in Singapore, and shape personalised solutions that support diverse needs, not only in terms of gender, but across age, life stage and investment knowledge," said Samantha Horton, VP of Business Development.

Dhruv Arora - Top 10 FinTech Leaders

Starting his career as a young trader at UBS in Hong Kong, Dhruv Arora grew with the bank as an ETF portfolio trader for seven years before going on to lead the bank's ETF distribution efforts in the region.

He founded Syfe after realising a deeper systemic problem creating real barriers to investing and wealth management in Asia. The current solutions were tailored to the high net worth individual and the average person was not catered for. With Syfe, Dhruv sought to bring the benefits of ETFs to the masses in a way that is truly effortless, accessible and affordable.

Under Dhruv's leadership, Syfe has secured its latest Series B round, bringing its total funding to date at approximately US$52.4 million to date, making Syfe one of the most capitalised digital wealth management players in the market.

Samantha Horton - Women in FinTech

Samantha left her job as managing director of multi-billion dollar hedge fund manager Broad Peak Investment Advisers to join the Syfe family as VP of Business Development.

To date, she has brought best-in-class institutional investment experience to Syfe's customers and is currently focused on the innovation and development of Syfe's new products that will be launched in the upcoming year. She is also spearheading efforts in bringing to life Syfe's vision to be the leading digital wealth management platform in the region, and focusing on expanding the organisation's footprint regionally.

Her exit from the traditional big league of investing into a fintech company was motivated by a desire to be part of a business that had the opportunity to majorly change the lives of many people, including women investors. With digital wealth management, she saw a category that was ripe for disruption, and the possibility of building new products for new segments of people that were not catered to by the traditional institutions.

Rapid growth and Regional Expansion

To date, Syfe has grown its user base over 20 times across the whole of 2020, with assets under management multiplying over four times in the first six months of 2021. Syfe currently has nearly 120 employees and plans to grow to over 200 employees by the end of 2022. The company recently announced its next destination as Hong Kong, and has set its sights on further expansion across Asia Pacific.

Syfe is licensed by the MAS under a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License (CMS License No: CMS100837 ) for conducting retail and institutional fund management activities.

