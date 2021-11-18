SymBULL Billboard Appears In Time Square Displaying 8% Rewards In BUSD

Dapp released this week

A SymBULL billboard appeared in New York City’s Time Square on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 as the token continues to gain traction. The token launched November 1st and has rewarded $833,470.18 in less than 2 weeks to all holders.

In the billboard, the SymBULL logo is displayed along with “8% in BUSD Rewards.”

SymBULL is a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over time. All holders of SymBULL will earn 8% reward from every Buy/Sell Transaction in Binance pegged BUSD, which is automatically sent to the investor’s wallet by holding SymBULL.

SymBULL has burned over 60% of the original supply and continues to burn daily. As more holders continue to hold SymBULL, they continue to earn BUSD with every transaction.

Plus users can track their rewards through Dapp, which is available now on the SymBULL website.

SymBULL Token Features:

BUSD Reflection: Users will receive the rewards automatically in their wallets or claim them manually in our dApp Dashboard. This effectively means that the native reflection of SymBULL works in parallel with Stable Yield, generating a Compound Reflection effect and exponentially increasing users’ holdings.

Crypto's First-Ever Bull Run Mechanism: 3% of every buy and sell transaction is automatically added to Buy-Back Reserve. The tokens collected from the fees are converted into BNB and securely locked and stored in the SymBULL contract.

The contract is coded so that the BNB in the Strategic Reserves cannot be withdrawn and can only be utilized to buy back SymBULL tokens from the open market and burn them. The project’s contract has two different BuyBack systems: The main one, Bull Run Buyback, is a large buyback deployed strategically at specific moments and generates a big green candle in the chart.

Bull Run is executed when the chart most needs it. When volume is low, the Bull Rise System kicks in, and small buys will happen to discourage early sellers. This creates a proper burn and guarantees the price per token will increase every time the buyback is activated.

Anti-Whale Built-In: The contract counts with a simple, straightforward anti-whale: No sale amounts higher than 0.10% of the total supply are possible at once. This discourages or at least reduces big selloffs since the amount will be lower in the end.

Liquidity Pool Stability: 3% of every transaction is converted into liquidity for PancakeSwap. PancakeSwap fixes the low liquidity problems of DEXs through the liquidity Pool mechanism. A liquidity pool always contains a pair of tokens, which users can trade. Our Smart contract deposits 3% from every buy/sell transaction as SymBULL and $BNB into a liquidity pool.

BullSwap SymBULL: RIDE, and CHARGE, come together to create BullSwap, the next evolution in DeFi platforms. BullSwap gives users the ability to Stomp (provide liquidity), Toss (stake), and SWAP tokens to gain RAGING Returns through our sophisticated and innovative passive income reward system.

BullRun NFT Series: Through the launch on BullSWAP the BullRun NFT Series will be launched. The BullRun NFTs will become a part of the future PFP NFT Blockchain game called BullRUN. BullRun will be an awesome Metaverse built around open world gaming and a chance to build future value into your BullRUN NFT's.

14% Transaction fees for Buys & Sells:

● 8% Rewards To Holders (BUSD)

● 3% Added To Liquidity

● 3% BullRun Mechanism & Burn

About SymBULL

SymBULL combines a team of developers that come from the banking side of life with almost 30 years of experience. With having an established career, the SymBULL team is an un-doxxed team for the time being but are seeking the assistance of DevTeamSix and their soon-to-launch MoonFORCE Platform, with being KYC verified.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SymBull

Telegram: http://t.me/symbull

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SymBULLCoin

