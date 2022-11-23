Symplicity's CareerHub Central Reaches 4 Million Candidates in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than ten years, Symplicity® has been expanding in Australia to provide early talent solutions to companies across the continent with CareerHub Central™.

New data from Symplicity found that between January 2022 and September 2022, CareerHub Central had nearly 1,000 job postings for students in their final year/graduate program, over 600 jobs posted for experienced professionals and 500 jobs for part-time employment. This comes at a time when companies are struggling to recover from the pandemic, and recruiters are facing more and more pressures to fill vacant roles. A survey by Oliver Wright found that 63% of respondents said their short-term planning and execution relies on qualified people rather than formal processes of working. In short, organisations are struggling to not only hire, but hire good, qualified people.

To elevate some of these challenges, CareerHub Central has provided Australian employers with a single, centralised platform to find talent and promote their job vacancies to multiple, qualified candidates in one place. With CareerHub Central's university network, employers can reach students and graduates in over 37 institutions in Australia. At a time when candidates are being more selective about what jobs they apply for, CareerHub Central has enabled companies across Australia to create a custom profile and reach nearly 4 million university and graduate students.

Among its network includes Monash University, Bond University, Victoria University, University of Melbourne, University of Queensland and the University of Tasmania, to name just a few.

"CareerHub Central continues to play a key part in helping employers find the right talent," said Matthew Small, President and CEO at Symplicity. "The platform allows employers to build a pipeline of diverse talent by tapping directly into university career centers and using advanced parameters to search for students by region, interest, type of employment and more."

About Symplicity

Symplicity® Corporation is a global leader in student employability and engagement software solutions to more than 2,000 colleges and universities across 37 countries. Symplicity's SaaS platform supports the full student Iife, including early talent recruiting, accessibility, wellbeing and behavioural intervention. These solutions empower higher education clients to enhance a student's ability to stay in school, graduate and secure a first job. Learn more at www.symplicity.com.