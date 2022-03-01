Syndigo Announces Strategic Partnership with Predica to Deliver Expanded Portfolio of Cloud-based Data Analytics Services

The companies will leverage their combined competencies to deliver advanced data solutions for enterprises around the world.

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, a leading SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider that cooperates with multiple Fortune 500 companies, announced a strategic partnership with Predica Group, a global Azure Cloud services provider. The partnership will benefit the company's mutual clients, who will gain the opportunity to use Predica's cloud expertise to implement Syndigo's innovative cloud-based PIM and MDM solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Syndigo. Through this cooperation we will expand our portfolio of cloud-based data analytics services to further support enterprises in their digital journeys," said Andrzej Lipka, CEO of Predica Group. "At Predica, we believe that data-driven decisions are the key contributors to business growth. We look forward to the opportunity to work more closely with Syndigo on helping organizations to gain more tangible value from their data."

Predica's Data & AI expertise extends across building highly scalable, cloud-based data warehousing solutions; implementing intelligent applications using Machine Learning techniques, and creating new analytical layers within organizations using Power BI. MDM and PIM solutions provided by Syndigo will enhance Predica's offerings such as Modern Enterprise Data Warehouse.

"We are quite pleased to partner with Predica, as we share both common client goals and cloud-native platforms," said Christophe Marcant, SVP, Product Strategy and Alliances. "Our client-centric approach toward solving difficult data challenges is aligned with Predica's focus on creating technology solutions that let their clients focus on larger goals."

About Predica:

Predica is a global provider of Azure consulting and development services. The company is a long-term Microsoft Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, awarded with 8 Advanced Specializations and 15 Gold Competencies. From building scalable applications and implementing DevOps, through cloud migration, governance and optimization, to customized data solutions and managed security services, Predica uses full-stack Microsoft technology to inspire a self-managed culture and enable personal success for all their clients.

With 380+ professionals on board and 9 office locations worldwide, Predica has delivered over 1,800 successful projects to around 350 customers in 26 countries. In February 2022, the company was acquired by SoftwareONE, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology, forming their largest Azure Cloud practice center. For more information, please visit https://www.predicagroup.com/

About Syndigo:

Syndigo is the first Active Content Engine built to power modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading data management, syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.