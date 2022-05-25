Synechron Singapore Named a Great Place To Work® 2022 Certified

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc. , a leading digital transformation consulting firm, has been named a Certified Great Place to Work in Singapore. Synechron achieved this prestigious certification based on direct feedback from its Singaporean employees. Overall, 95% of those employees deemed the company a best place to work, as compared to 53% of employees at a typical global company.

A notable 100% of Singaporean employees said that Synechron enables them to take time off from work when necessary and that management is approachable and easy to talk to. Further, they believe their customers would rate the company's services as 'excellent'. Additionally, 95% of Synechron's employees enthused that when joining the company, they were made to feel welcomed, and received the resources and equipment they needed for their jobs.

This is Synechron's third recent great employer award, as judged by its employees. This certified Great Place To Work in Singapore award follows its recent award as Global Best Places to Work for 2022 this past March, and as a Great Place To Work in Amsterdam certified award winner in December 2021.

Avtar Matharu, Head of Synechron APAC, commented, "Synechron is honored by this recognition, and proud of our amazing group of talented employees who work every day to successfully implement integral, industry-leading solutions. This team has contributed greatly to the exponential growth that Synechron has experienced across the APAC region, and globally." He added, "Our passion and drive fuel our Singapore team to continue innovating and proves that working together we can accomplish amazing things."

Mihir Shah, Managing Director, Head of Europe, Middle East and APAC at Synechron, commented, "We are incredibly proud of our people, our culture and our work ethic, all being recognized. This, combined with our previous best employer awards, are testament to our wonderful teams and the tenacity and passion they bring to their jobs every day."

Synechron has always sought ways to recognize, support, and provide its 14,000 global employees with the tools to build their careers. Of note, Synechron has provided no-cost access to the Udemy 24/7 online learning and development platform and on-site and virtual trainings that provide opportunities to reskill/upskill. Synechron also champions its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and CSR programs across all offices globally.

To see more about Synechron's Great Place To Work in Singapore certified award 2022, please visit: https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/synechron/

