Synergy between Smoot, SWAP, Grab, and PLN to support an ecosystem for electrical motorcycles in Indonesia

Smoot, SWAP, Grab and PLN signed an agreement to realize the industrial growth of Electrical Vehicles in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoot Motor, SWAP Energi, Grab and PLN have collaborated to accelerate the growth of a fully established and integrated Electrical Vehicles ecosystem in Indonesia. Through this collaboration, the four companies will hold a pivotal role in the creation of a green, eco-friendly vehicle that will be accessible to everyone. Ir. Budi Karya Sumadi, the Minister of Transportation, who was represented by Ir. Danto Restyawan, M.T, as the Director of Transportation Facilities, personally attended the signing ceremony that was thematically dubbed "Ride to the Future". Through the four companies' combined efforts, Smoot, SWAP, Grab, and PLN aim to support governmental regulations in reducing carbon emissions by 41% on 2030, which coincides with Grab's environmental conservation campaign; "#LangkahHijau".



Representatives from SWAP Energi, Smoot Motor, GRAB Indonesia and PLN, along with the witnesses from the Ministry of Transportation of the Republic of Indonesia and Kejora Capital at the signing ceremony on March 21, 2022

Smoot Motor Indonesia is confident that their synergy with PLN and Grab will result in a resounding success that will provide the best solutions to the Electrical Motorcycle issue in Indonesia. To support this, Smoot Motor Listrik's electrical bikes have many selling points including being free of emission, capable of going fast, as well as safe and comfortable to ride. PLN is confident that the collaboration between Smoot, SWAP, and Grab will support their infrastructure plan dubbed the Infrastruktur Kendaraan Bermotor Listrik Berbasis Baterai (KBLBB) Nasional Dua Roda, in the hopes that the adoption rate of electrical vehicles will rise through the conversion of imported, fuel-based energy to electrical motorcycles.

Darmawan Prasodjo, head director of PLN, who was represented by Hikmat Drajat, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, stated that hopefully this collaboration will accelerate the use of electrical motorcycles to strengthen the endurance and durability of energy in Indonesia.

Darmawan explained that "This collaboration represents the first step in the innovation that will be continuously expanded and improved upon, while simultaneously strengthening the values and benefits of the electrical motorcycle ecosystem in Indonesia. This effort will divert the focus from import-based energy to domestic energy, and from fossil energy to renewable energy."

Meanwhile, Grab, as the largest ride-hailing based electric vehicle operator in Indonesia, continues to encourage the growth and acceleration of the electric vehicle ecosystem. Since their launch in 2019, there have been 8,500 electrical vehicles which is dominated by the two-wheels segment in Indonesia. With such a number, we have successfully reduced CO2 emissions by 4,600 kilograms, which is equal to planting as much as 260,000 trees. Not only does it have a positive impact on the environment, but the presence of this electrical fleet also opens up plenty of opportunities to driver partners. Grab itself has operated the electrical fleet with a rental scheme, where they purchase electrical motorcycles from their partners, then rent them out per day. As such, their driver partners are able to be more cost-efficient as the maintenance costs are so generously covered by Grab.

Ridzki Kramadibrata, President of Grab Indonesia, added, "The synergy between businesses who are present for this opportunity today represent a strategic stepping stone, as each have a specific and important role to play in the creation of this electrical vehicle ecosystem. Starting from providing the fleet and the infrastructure, up till the operational activities. These activities are also in line with one of the governmental plans called the G20 Presidensi Indonesia, which focuses on the transition of energy. We estimate that a total of 14,000 electrical vehicle fleet will be running by the end of this year as an effort to support the growth of this new ecosystem."

Smoot has committed to fulfilling the electrical motorcycle needs for Grab's fleet through one of their variants dubbed "Tempur". This variant is equipped with a battery swapping system courtesy of SWAP, in which the Grab drivers will no longer need to go through the process of personally charging their batteries for hours on end, or even fear running out of battery in the middle of the road. They simply need to swap their batteries for 9 seconds in the nearest swapping point, aptly named the SWAP Point, and go about on their ride.

SWAP has also provided more than 400 SWAP points that have been scattered all over the Jabodetabek area through collaboration with Alfamidi, Alfamart, and Shell. In Bali, dozens of SWAP Points have been spread out in strategic locations courtesy of their cooperation with Circle-K. In addition to the locations being spread out, SWAP Points are easily found through their very own application called "SWAP Energi". Not only will it tell you where the nearest point is located, but it is also has other features such as checking the conditions of your motorcycle, booking a battery, and even shutting off the motorcycle from a distance as a safety mechanism. As one of their collaborative partners, PLN has enabled SWAP Energi to expand their network of SWAP Points to reach more strategic points for the convenience of Smoot Electrical Motorcycle owners and, in the future, other electrical motorcycle owners.

"Smoot and SWAP eagerly welcome this collaboration with Grab and PLN. We hope that the ecosystem brought by SWAP and Smoot will be able to contribute towards the reduction of air pollution in Indonesia. By shifting to the eco-friendly SWAP Ecosystem that is integrated with a smart application, Grab drivers will be able to seek out the nearest SWAP Points at their leisure, thus they will be able to do more deliveries without worrying about running out of battery while also saving costs." Explained Irwan Tjahaja, the founder and CEO of PT Smoot Motor Indonesia and SWAP Energi Indonesia. "It is important to us to start with these small steps in realizing a greener and healthier Indonesia. Together, we can support our governmental regulations in accelerating the transition to electrical vehicles and creating a more integrated electrical vehicle system in Indonesia by 2030"

About SMOOT

SMOOT Motor Listrik is the first electrical motorcycle that does not require charging in Indonesia. As a solution to the needs of the people to shift to electrical motorcycles and to the issues of distance and efficiency, SMOOT Motor Listrik utilizes the SWAP technology to easily cater to the people's needs, easily providing access to all users. As of now there are more than 400 points in both Jabodetabek and Bali, whereas the points in Jabodetabek are located in various Alfamart, Alfamidi, and Shell outlets, while Bali has Circle-K supporting them. As a result, all Smoot Motor Listrik users need not worry about running out of power in the middle of their trip.

Apart from that, Smoot Motor Listrik is also supported by their very own smart application "SWAP Energi", which can be used to monitor and control the motorcycle itself from a distance, as well as oversee the condition of the battery. The application is also used as a platform to top-up the user's quota for their trip via OVO or other payment methods. (www.smoot.id)

About SWAP

SWAP Energi Indonesia is a company that provides clean, eco-friendly energy that provides the swappable battery platform. As a solution to the needs of the people to shift to electrical vehicles that can be used for long distances, users of the SWAP Energi batteries will be able to swap out their batteries at any nearby station. As of now, they are operating in Jabodetabek and Bali with a total amount of more than 400 SWAP points that are located in Alfamart, Alfamidi, Shell, and specifically in Bali, coordinating with Circle-K as their SWAP Points. Apart from that, SWAP Energy is also supported by the smart application "SWAP Energi" which can be used to monitor and control the motorcycles from a distance as well as monitoring the status of the batteries. This application can also be used to top-up the user's quota for their trip via OVO or other payment methods (www.swap.id)

About Grab

Grab is the leading super application in Southeast Asia based on their GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) for their food delivery services, mobility services, and digital wallet in 2020. Grab operates their mobility, delivery, and digital financing services in more than 400 cities in 8 countries in Southeast Asia, specifically: Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Grab connects millions of people with their driver partners and merchants to fulfil their various needs through; the ordering of food or other daily needs, delivery of packages, providing a mobility solution, providing a digital payment method, and even access other financial services such as loans, insurance, wealth management, and telemedicine. All of that through one multipurpose application. Grab was established on 2012 with the mission of forwarding economic empowerment to everyone. Ever since then, the Grab application has been downloaded by millions of people. Grab has a double bottom line mission as well; to simultaneously deliver good financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in South East Asia. (www.grab.com)

For more photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/Tq9QH73ETxEBkicU7