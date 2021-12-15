Syniti APJ achieves double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2021

The company doubled its customer base, grew its business with Alliance Partners by more than 100% and received multiple industry awards throughout the year

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti , a global leader in enterprise data management, has announced its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) results for the first nine months of 2021.



Gordon Lam, President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Syniti Asia Pacific & Japan. Photo Credit - Portfolio Magazine

The company achieved a 77% year-to-date software growth, and 35% year-to-date services growth across the region. Joint delivery and execution with partners also saw high-growth and demand as Syniti expanded their software and services to its Alliance Partners by more than 100%. With the continued push for digitalisation, more enterprises are turning to Syniti to deliver critical business advantages with their data, resulting in the company doubling its customer base in APJ.

Beyond positive business growth, Syniti also received recognition from the industry for its leadership in 2021. The company was the recipient of the Singapore Business Review (SBR) Technology Excellence Award (TEA) for its efforts in solving complex data transformation challenges across various industries. Syniti's President for Asia Pacific and Japan, Gordon Lam, was also recognised as one of Asia's Most Inspiring Executives for 2021 at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, which is organized by MORS Group, and the Executive of the Year for the Technology Software category, at the SBR Management Excellence Awards 2021.

"Syniti's explosive growth in software and services during an economically challenging time is testament to the collaborative effort and commitment by every member of the Syniti team. We are grateful to have helped more customers and partners succeed over the past year and look forward to continuing our growth momentum in 2022," said Gordon.

"Syniti represents the next generation of enterprise data management. Emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, big data and Internet of Things are creating tremendous shifts across all industries, and we are in the best position to help enterprises navigate and leverage these shifts. As organisations prioritise their digital transformation efforts, quality data will be crucial towards building robust infrastructures that ensure business continuity and achieve unprecedented growth," added Gordon.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com