Synpulse Boosts Presence in North Asia with Opening of Taiwan Office

The timely expansion will enable the global management consultancy firm to work in close proximity to its increasing number of local and regional clients

ZURICH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synpulse, a global management consultancy and technology firm and trusted partner of financial services providers, has expanded its footprint into Taipei, Taiwan as part of a regional expansion initiative to better serve its increasing number of clients and onshore projects.

In recent years, the global firm has been observing a surge in demand from the private banking sector across Asia. In Taiwan, this was contributed by the implementation of its 'Wealth Management 2.0' policy, which has enabled Taiwanese financial institutions to advance their businesses into the private banking sector and extend their wealth management offerings. As a result, products and services offered by Synpulse, such as wealth management platforms and consultancy, are in high demand.

The new office opening will allow Synpulse to be closer to its clients and to carry out an increasing pipeline of large platform implementations across Taiwan.

"Taiwan is an important market for us. For the past few years, we have been operating remotely on our Taiwan projects, so to be able to officially open our physical doors here signifies a big milestone for us. We look forward to building closer relationships with our clients and partners, and to working with them to drive the growth of Taiwan's financial services industry," said Salomon Wettstein, Senior Partner of Synpulse.

Synpulse's Asia hub has been growing significantly over the years. More recently, the global firm added a number of local and international banks in Taiwan to their reputable client portfolio. The projects, most of which require an ensemble of experts across the Synpulse ecosystem, have resulted in the push for more local resources.

"The establishment of our Taiwan office would not have been possible without the hard work and support of our team that has worked tirelessly on this expansion project," added Wettstein, who oversees Synpulse's North Asia market. "We are extremely excited to hit the ground running and aim to take the next few months to build up our staff strength, actively hiring local talents to support our solid pipeline of projects."

About Synpulse

Synpulse is an internationally established management consulting company and valued partner of many of the world's largest financial services providers. Since its founding in 1996, Synpulse has been supporting banks and insurers along the entire value chain, from the development of strategies and their operative realisation to technical implementation and hand-over. Synpulse is characterised by in-depth industry knowledge and the passion and commitment of its more than 700 employees, who come from more than 20 countries. Synpulse is represented in Zurich, Geneva, Dusseldorf, Singapore, New York, Hong Kong, London, Sydney, Bratislava, Manila, Jakarta, Hyderabad, Bangkok, Luxembourg, and Taipei.

For more information, visit www.synpulse.com

Synpulse and Synpulse 8 locations worldwide

Synpulse Schweiz AG

Management Consulting

Thurgauerstrasse 32

8050 Zurich

Switzerland

Phone +41 44 802 2000

Synpulse Suisse SA

Management Consulting

Rue de Lausanne 15

1201 Genève

Suisse

Phone +41 22 506 6027

Synpulse Australia Pty Ltd

Management Consulting

Level 20, Tower 2, Darling Park

201 Sussex Street, Sydney

NSW 2000, Australia

Phone +61 2 9159 8261

Synpulse Deutschland GmbH

Management Consulting

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 23

40545 Dusseldorf

Germany

Phone +49 211 83 680 860

Synpulse Hong Kong Limited

Management Consulting

Room 2001-2, 20/F, Lucky Building,

39 Wellington Street, Central

Hong Kong

Phone +852 2144 2255



Synpulse India Private Limited

Management Consulting

Office No.: 1A107

WeWork Rajapushpa Summit

Ranga Reddy Dist, Financial District

Hyderabad 500032

India

PT Synpulse

Management Consulting

Alamanda Tower

23rd Floor, Unit B

Jl. TB Simatupang Kav. 23-24

Cilandak Barat

12430 Jakarta

Indonesia

Phone +65 6971 9670

Synpulse Philippines Inc.

Unit 1203, Bonifacio Prime Center

20th Drive, McKinley Business Park

Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

Philippines

Phone +63286396731

Synpulse Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Management Consulting

120 Robinson Road, #12-01

Singapore 068913

Singapore

Phone +65 6971 9670

Profect Slovakia s.r.o.

Prievozská 4D, Blok E

82109 Bratislava

Slovakia

Phone +43 664 650 1350

Synpulse (Thailand) Co., Ltd

No. 281/19-23, NST One Building

4th Floor, Room 403

Soi Silom 1, Silom Road

Silom Sub-district, Bangrak District

Bangkok

Thailand

Synpulse Taiwan Ltd.

11F, No. 235, Section 4

Zhong Xiao East Road

Da'an District

Taipei City 10692

Taiwan

Synpulse UK Ltd

Management Consulting

18th Floor

100 Bishopsgate

London EC2N 4AG

United Kingdom

Phone: +44 0203 795 2890

Synpulse USA, Inc.

Management Consulting

75 Broad Street, Suite 2910

New York, NY 10004

USA

Phone +1 212 252 2105