Synpulse Expands Footprint in China's Silicon Valley to Meet Evolving Customer Demands in North Asia

Full speed ahead for the new office in Shenzhen, with the rapid recruitment of top talent by the end of 2022

ZURICH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global professional services company, Synpulse, today announced the opening of its first office in Mainland China, located in Shenzhen, one of the most rapidly growing cities for digital innovation and business expansion.

Synpulse's decision to establish a physical presence in Mainland China, especially in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), was straightforward. The increase in the number of clients, combined with opportunities generated from the launch of the Wealth Management Connect (WMC) Scheme in 2021 along with the Stock Connect and Bond Connect Schemes – which saw the significant integration of the Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese financial markets – have contributed to the need to be where its clients and partners are based.

"We are very excited about this milestone. Our North Asia presence is progressing nicely with the opening of our Shenzhen office. Together with our Hong Kong and Taipei offices, we have expanded our offerings and strengthened our footprints in the GBA. We are enhancing our on-ground support for our clients, expanding our market presence, and growing our talent base. We are more than ready to bring our latest consulting and technology offerings to our valued clients to help them meet the evolving demands of their customers," said Salomon Wettstein, Senior Partner of Synpulse.

Synpulse plans to rapidly build a team of designers, engineers, and consultants in Shenzhen by the end of 2022. "We are in the right place at the right time to hire exceptional talents who are keen to kick off and grow their careers in consulting and technology. At Synpulse, we provide our employees an environment to build on their strengths and an equal opportunity to work with the best mentors in the industry," said Wettstein.

The professional services company alongside its ecosystem partners continues to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey and support GBA as it develops into a global innovation and technology hub.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global professional services company and a valued partner of leading players in the financial services and related industries. We optimise the proximity to our clients and deep domain expertise to create sustainable value using technology as a business driver. Leveraging our strong network of over 100 ecosystem partners, we accompany our clients throughout their transformation journey – from strategy and development to implementation and management. With our tech powerhouse, Synpulse8, we collaborate with our clients to co-create digital experiences with innovative technologies and proprietary methods. Synpulse is powered by the passion and commitment of its more than 700 employees, who come from over 30 countries/regions.

For more information, visit www.synpulse.com

