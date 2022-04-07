SYSPRO appoints new Vice President for Asia to manage its expansion across the region

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Enterprise Resource Planning software provider, SYSPRO today announced the appointment of a new Vice President for SYSPRO in Asia. Sridharan Arumugam will lead SYSPRO's business in the Asian region reporting to APAC CEO, Rob Stummer, with a mandate to drive the manufacturing and distribution technology specialist's growth strategy across the region.



Sridharan Arumugam, VP of Asia for SYSPRO

Sridharan is based in Kuala Lumpur and will lead SYSPRO in key countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and other SEA countries including Vietnam and Thailand.

SYSPRO's Asia Pacific CEO, Rob Stummer has welcomed Sridharan's appointment: "Sri is a highly experienced leader and digital transformation specialist with an impressive career in the enterprise software space servicing customers from a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution across Asia Pacific."

Part of Sri's role will be to focus on managing both growth and profitability in the region and also to continue to cultivate SYSPRO's customer-centric culture, by strengthening its partner ecosystem in Asia. His expertise in guiding Asian customers through their digitalization journey has provided him with invaluable knowledge regarding the optimal implementation strategy to introduce advanced Industry 4.0 technologies to Asian manufacturers and distributors.

"Manufacturing in Asia is an exciting place to be currently, as it is experiencing some of the strongest investment and growth in the world right now. I'm looking forward to putting my vast experience to good use in continuing to build on SYSPRO's rapid growth in the region," said Sridharan Arumugam, Vice President for Asia, SYSPRO.

Prior to joining SYSPRO, Sridharan held two key executive positions including President for Southeast Asia at ProV in Kuala Lumpur and he spent 24 years at IFS Asia Pacific as Vice President for Southeast Asia. He has a Bachelor of Engineering from University Putra, Malaysia.

"With Sri's focus on strategically growing a customer and partner centric model, his understanding of emerging opportunities combined with his executive leadership experience will help SYSPRO Asia continue to deliver exceptional solutions and experiences to manufacturers and distributors in the region as they secure a digital future," concluded Rob Stummer.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com