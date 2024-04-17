SZLEDWORLD's curved module rental LED display-RN500 series launched

SZLEDWORLD introduces the revolutionary RN500 series Curved module rental LED display, featuring enhanced bending capabilities and state-of-the-art visual technology, setting new standards for flexibility and performance in the LED display industry.

Prominent LED display enterprise SZLEDWORLD unveils its extensive Curved module rental LED display RN500 series. Its appearance ends the current situation that curved rental screens only rely on curved locks ±15 degrees, and there is no curvature inside the cabinets.

Its main features are as follows:

Pixel pitch: P2.6, P2.976, P3.91, P4.81





LED module size: 500mmx125mm





Cabinet size: 500x500mmx71.5mm





Bending arc: ±30 degrees





The module can be bent after being assembled on the cabinets





SZLEDWORLD’s rental LED display mainly used in annual meetings, concerts, stage plays, and other special events frequently use rented LED displays. All LED screen solutions are simple to construct and disassemble as needed, regardless of the location of the event. All components, including screens, cabinets, and accessories like connecting cables, are included in the packages, along with the necessary certifications (CE, FCC, LVD, RoHS, etc.).



The unveiling of SZLEDWORLD's latest innovation, the LED display-RN500 series, marks a significant milestone in the realm of visual technology. Engineered with state-of-the-art features and unparalleled performance capabilities, this series redefines the standards of excellence in LED display solutions. Boasting stunning image clarity, seamless integration, and exceptional durability, the RN500 series is poised to revolutionize various sectors, from advertising and entertainment to retail and hospitality. With its advanced functionalities and customizable options, SZLEDWORLD continues to cement its position as a global leader in the LED display industry, empowering businesses and organizations to captivate audiences like never before.

About SZLEDWORLD

SZLEDWORLD (Shenzhen LED World Co., LTD), with over a decade of service, offers an extensive portfolio of indoor and outdoor LED screens structured differently from each other. It operates locally and globally, including in countries like Australia, Nigeria, and the United States, along with some nations in Europe and South Africa.



