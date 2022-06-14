T & J Xteriors, a Roofing Contractor in Billings says, “Storm Season is Here!”

—

Billings, Montana - Most local residents can recall the storm damage in Billings that happened in 2019. There was hail the size of baseballs plummeting through roofs, siding, and gutters. We had broken glass everywhere, and all our homes and vehicles were a mess. The cars got dented and beaten up, and the streets were flooded with debris. Some of the trees were pulled out from their roots and standing trees stood leafless like a Charlie Brown tree.

Storm season is here no matter what part of the country you live in. Somewhere in the US, we always get hail or a storm causing damage this time of year. We all need to be cautious and have a plan to stay safe. Our valuables will get damaged and can be replaced, but everyone needs a good plan for their safety and to take cover when disaster strikes.

One of our exterior repair customers in Billings, remembers clearly what happened on that horrific day. They were sitting down as a family watching TV when suddenly, a loud pounding was on their roof. The young children and their family dog were terrified, crying and trying to seek cover. The storm felt like it was going to last forever with everyone's emotions flowing high. When the storm was over they went into their yard and picked up the children's toys, the plastic dog house, and the neighbors' shingles off the lawn. For the most part, their house was intact except for some broken windows, a few shingles missing from their roof and dented siding. At least, that was the only noticeable thing they could see. Not knowing what to do, they called the insurance company to file a claim.

When a storm comes through we all need to make sure everyone is safe. We need to all help each other and pick up the pieces that were left behind. Communities will need to come together and help out family and fellow neighbors. We can rebuild and continue moving forward.

After a natural disaster, you need to call your Insurance Company and have them send out an adjuster to assess the damage. They will come to your home, inspect all the damage, and document their findings. They take pictures, go back to the office, and input them into their computer. Depending on their inspection and your policy, all your damage should be fixed. If they say there wasn’t enough damage then you need to get a second opinion and maybe a third. Inspectors are busy after a storm and are bound to miss some damaged items on your home.

T & J Xteriors is a roofing contractor in Billings and an expert when it comes to repairing your home's exterior. Make sure you have a Trusted and Experienced Contractor on your side to help with the insurance claims process. The claims process can be a little overwhelming to most homeowners but we make this process easy and bearable for all of our clients.

